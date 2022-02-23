Entertainment

BMC’s bulldozer may run on Amitabh’s bungalow ‘Pratiksha’, High Court gave this decision

13 seconds ago
This bungalow of Amitabh Bachchan is on the road which is being widened by BMC.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reached the Bombay High Court to save his property. BMC and Amitabh Bachchan have been at loggerheads for a long time over ‘Pratiksha’, one of their five bungalows. BMC is talking about demolishing the wall of his bungalow to widen Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg. For which Amitabh had applied in the High Court.

Giving relief to Amitabh Bachchan, the High Court has given 3 weeks time to present his case before the BMC. Along with this, BMC has also been banned from taking any action on the actor’s bungalow in the middle of the given time. In the hearing of the application, the High Court has asked the BMC to consider the matter and talk to Amitabh Bachchan. At present, there is no response from BMC on this yet.

It is worth noting that this bungalow of Amitabh Bachchan is on the road which is being widened by BMC. This road leads to the ISKCON temple via Pratiksha.

At present, the width of this road is 45 feet, which BMC wants to increase to 60 feet. Due to which a notice has been issued to Amitabh by BMC to break the wall.

Please tell that there are other three bungalows of Amitabh in the same area. Amitabh has a total of five bungalows in Mumbai. Pratiksha is a bungalow bought by his family. Which is very close to his heart. Amitabh shifted to this bungalow in the 70s. At present he lives in Jalsa with his family. Which is a two storey luxurious bungalow. Amitabh’s third bungalow is ‘Janak’, which he has made the office of his film company Saraswati Pictures. His fourth bungalow is ‘Vats’ and his fifth property is said to be near Jalsa.

