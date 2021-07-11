BMW Other Automobile Companies Cheating Consumers Will Pay Fine

Three carmakers Volkswagen, its subsidiaries Porsche and Audi, have violated rules set by the European Union to avoid competition from other automobile companies in the European market.

New Delhi. Today governments and activists around the world are trying their best to reduce pollution, but some big companies are avoiding doing so. In a recent big disclosure, it has come to the fore that big automakers like Volkswagen and BMW have scammed the emission of diesel vehicles.

According to media reports, three German carmakers Volkswagen, its subsidiaries Porsche and Audi, have violated the rules set by the European Union to avoid competition from other automobile companies in the European market. For this, the European Commission has fined BMW, including Volkswagen, 875 million euros (about one billion dollars or 65.18 billion rupees). According to the commission, this case is from the year 2009 to the year 2014. At that time automobile companies had meetings to discuss hi-tech technology.

Companies are angry with the new order of the European Union

In a statement, the top official of the European Union Commission, Margaret Vestager, said that the five automobile companies Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW and Daimler had the technology to reduce harmful emissions under the emission standards set by the European Union, but they Do not use this technique in violation of the law.

It is noteworthy that Volkswagen has been in controversies on this issue in the past as well. The company, while admitting to cheating on emissions tests in millions of diesel engine cars, promised to pay compensation to all car owners who bought these vehicles.