BMW X7 Dark Shadow launched in India at Rs 2.02 crore, just 500 units available globally- Technology News, Gadgetclock

BMW X7 Dark Shadow launched in India at Rs 2.02 crore, just 500 units available globally



The limited-edition BMW X7 Dark Shadow has been launched in India, priced at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom). Manufacturing of the X7 Dark Shadow can be capped at 500 units worldwide, and a handful of those will make it to our shores. There is not a set variety of units allotted to India, as BMW India will take orders on a first-come-first-serve foundation. The Dark Shadow relies on the range-topping BMW X7 M50d, however prices Rs 36 lakh extra, because it packs quite a few beauty additions that lend it a stealthy look.

Distinctive to the BMW X7 Dark Shadow is the Frozen Arctic Gray metallic paint job from the BMW Particular person customisation division, making it the primary BMW SUV to sport this exterior scheme. Additionally distinctive to the Dark Shadow is a black chrome end for the massive kidney grille, a gloss black end for the roof rails and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels completed in matte jet black. Being based mostly on the M50d model, it will get the M Sport bundle as normal, which brings completely different, extra aggressive designs for the entrance and rear bumpers, a sports activities exhaust and M Sport brakes, amongst different issues.

On the within, the Dark Shadow stays largely similar to the usual X7 M50d, however brings black Merino leather-based upholstery, ‘Evening Blue’ Alcantara headlining and a colour-coordinated, leather-draped instrument binnacle as normal. Additionally a part of the gear listing of the Dark Shadow is a panoramic sunroof, five-zone local weather management, a head-up show, soft-close doorways, glass-embellished controls, a 12.3-inch digital devices show, a 12.3-inch display screen for the infotainment system with wi-fi Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and gesture controls, wi-fi telephone charging, BMW Show Key and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Powering the X7 Dark Shadow is similar 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automated gearbox and all-wheel drive, the X7 Dark Shadow can do 0-100 kph in a claimed 5.4 seconds and attain a high pace of 250 kph. As normal, the X7 Dark Shadow comes with an M Sport differential in addition to adaptive air suspension. Security equipment on the X7 Dark Shadow contains six airbags, Attentiveness Help, Dynamic Stability Management (DSC) together with Cornering Brake Management (CBC), digital parking brake with auto maintain, side-impact safety, digital automobile immobiliser and crash sensor, ISOFIX youngster seat mounts, auto-parking, Dynamic Traction Management (DTC), Hill Begin Help and Hill Descent Management.