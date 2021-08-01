BMX Freestyle: Britain and Australia Take First Gold Medals at New Olympic Event

TOKYO – New for the Tokyo Games, Freestyle BMX is an expert demonstration of bike handling and aerial trickery as riders set off on a ramp course exclusive to their 20-inch wheeled bikes.

Ramps have a variety of transitions, propelling riders skyward before they land in the ramp and onto the next lap.

It sometimes appeared as if the horsemen were in a video game.

They rotate their handlebars or the frame of the bike under their body in the air, up to three times in a single movement. All of these tricks are done with a calm conscience to find the handlebars or pedals when it’s time to return to Earth, where a panel of judges grade them in the only judged event in cycling.