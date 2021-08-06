BMX Racer Bethany Shriever Turned to a GoFundMe to Reach Tokyo

When Bethany Shriever won the gold medal in the women’s BMX final, it was in an event where she wasn’t even slated to be a finalist. Last week’s victory was Britain’s first Olympic gold medal in the event.

But it wasn’t just that Shriever, who was racing against reigning two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon of Colombia, was an unlikely contender for the final, let alone the gold medal. It’s because without the help of a GoFundMe page she created in 2017, Shriever might not even have reached Tokyo.

“The chances would be very, very, slim,” she said.

Shriever, 22, grew up participating in the UK cycling program, honing her skills in a sport where she was often the only girl on the track – something she took notice of almost instantly, she said.

“I would just train with boys pretty much,” she said. The number of competitors participating in the boys ‘races, especially when competing in larger events, has always far exceeded that of the girls’ races.