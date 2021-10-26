Board Exam 2022 Class 12: Board Exam 2022: There is confusion about board exam preparation, so you will find all the answers here – cbse board exam preparation tips 2022

CBSE Board Exam Preparation: With the board exam 2022 approaching, students across the country are preparing to give their best. This is a challenging time for students as well as teachers and parents as major boards in India (CBSE and ICSE) have changed their examination system. This is the first time that both the boards are conducting two term exams instead of the first annual exam. The change in the examination pattern of the students who have recovered from the change of online classes started by Corona has increased their difficulties.



In the first phase of the exam, children will be asked multiple choice or Multiple Questions (MCQ) and in the second phase, the written test will continue as before. The first phase of examinations is being held in November and December. Most students are already worried about the exam. Also, there are many students who do not understand how to prepare for the board exams this year.

Take away all doubts with the teacher

Corona has affected the study of most of the students, often in online classes the subjects and subjects are not clear to the students. If you have any questions about a subject or topic, talk to your teacher about it. Do not leave any doubt until the last moment.

Keep reviewing mathematical-physics formulas (Keep reviewing mathematics-physics formulas)

The formulas are very important for solving physics marks and mathematics questions in board exams, so keep revising these formulas constantly. Practice them daily so that you do not have any problems in the future.

Figure preparation and labeling required (Figure preparation and labeling required)

If you know how to draw a figure, you can get good marks in the exam, so remember that no matter what the subject of the figure is, keep preparing them. Practice drawing figures, as well as labeling them. This way you can get good marks in the exam.

It is better to remember in writing (Writing is the best way)

Whatever the topic, remember to write it down. Some of the things that come to mind in writing stay in the mind for a long time. Write the answers to each question according to the CBSE pattern, it will benefit you.

Practice board sample paper (Practice board sample paper)

Students must go through the sample paper issued by the board for this exam. If children practice the sample papers available in the market, they will not be able to study properly and will get confused. This is the time when you need to organize yourself the most.

