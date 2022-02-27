Board Exam 2022: If you want good marks in Board Exam, remember these things, know effective study plan
Repeat the course
Half of your tension will go away automatically if you know what you really want to study. Therefore, it is very important to review the letters. While preparing for the exam, go to the syllabus frequently and read as much study material as you need. Not only sound education but his alertness and dedication too are most required.
Good study plan
Before making a good study plan, students need to remember their time and goals, especially at the last minute. The study plan not only ensures effective preparation but also encourages students to reach their goals. When you study with small goals, you clear the marks well and there is no tension.
Take the help of model paper
At the last minute, you can take the help of model paper for better preparation for the exam. This will allow you to better prepare for the exam in less time. Usually, boards do model papers on their official website to help students. You can download the subject wise model paper by visiting the website.
Focus on the weak
Prior to the exam, students usually become anxious about the subject in which they have dropped out or are weak. In such a situation students should pay more attention to those subjects. Because they can get good marks even if they study less in other subjects but one subject can ruin the maths of the whole result.
