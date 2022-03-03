Board Exam 2022, jac 10th board exam admission card 2022 issued on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, steps to download here – Board exam 2022: Jharkhand JAC 10th board exam admission card issued, how to download, find out exam date

Jharkhand Education Council (JAC) has issued admission papers for Jharkhand Board X examination. Tickets have been issued on the official website of Jharkhand Board jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can download the admission form by visiting the official website of the school principal. You can see below how to download the ticket.Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Datesheet and important guidelines have already been published on the official website. Board exams will be conducted offline from March 24. Class 10th or Secondary examinations will end on 20th April, while 12th or Intermediate examinations will end on 25th April. About 8 lakh 10th and 12th class students will appear for the exam this time. The school can download and distribute JAC Admission Card 2022, students do not have the facility to download Admission Card. Students can only go to their school and collect tickets.

Jharkhand JAC 10th Board Exam Admission Card, Learn How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page ‘Secondary Exam Admission Card || Click on the ‘2022’ link.

Step 3: Click on the school login here.

Step 4: Enter the school head, login ID and password and click on submit button.

Step 5: Student Admission Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it, take a printout and give it to the students.

Check these details on the admission card

After downloading the admission form, see the required details written on it such as student name, school name, roll number, name and date of the exam, time of the exam and applicable guidelines. Let us know that earlier the Board (Jharkhand Board JAC) had issued the admission card for the 12th Board Examination. Exams will be conducted offline from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

JAC 10th, 12th board exam schedule

The 10th exam will be held in the first session from 9.45 am to 1.05 pm, while the 12th exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Students can check the schedule by visiting the official website of the board jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

