Board Exam 2022: The Supreme Court has agreed to hold a hearing tomorrow against taking the board exam offline

A petition seeking cancellation of 10th and 12th board exams (CBSE, ICSE board exams) seeking alternative assessment will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan referred the matter to Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday. Padmanabhan said, “This problem has persisted for two years now. Although Kovid has improved, offline classes have not been conducted.” “Give a copy of this petition to CBSE. We will list the case for hearing tomorrow,” the judge said.

The matter will now be heard tomorrow. The present writ petition filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahay seeks directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS to pass a notification on alternative method of assessment. The petitioners pointed out that the 10th and 12th board examinations for CBSE would be held in the last week of April. The petition states that so far no notification has been received for ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).



The petition, filed by 10th and 12th class students from more than 15 states, seeks an alternative assessment system for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, students were evaluated on the basis of internal examinations and formulas prepared by the board.

In addition to seeking directions not to conduct physical examinations, the petition also asked the University Grants Commission to set up a committee to announce the dates of admission in various universities and to formulate a formula for the assessment of those students in Class XII. It was also requested to give direction to those who want to pursue further education in non-professional courses.

For the last several days students have been demanding cancellation of board exams. The students have also launched a Twitter campaign. Students are tweeting with the hashtag #InternalAssessmentForAll. This hashtag has been trending many times.