Board Exam 2022: The Supreme Court has agreed to hold a hearing tomorrow against taking the board exam offline
The petition, filed by 10th and 12th class students from more than 15 states, seeks an alternative assessment system for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, students were evaluated on the basis of internal examinations and formulas prepared by the board.
In addition to seeking directions not to conduct physical examinations, the petition also asked the University Grants Commission to set up a committee to announce the dates of admission in various universities and to formulate a formula for the assessment of those students in Class XII. It was also requested to give direction to those who want to pursue further education in non-professional courses.
For the last several days students have been demanding cancellation of board exams. The students have also launched a Twitter campaign. Students are tweeting with the hashtag #InternalAssessmentForAll. This hashtag has been trending many times.
