Board Exam 2022: Will 10th, 12th board exams be offline or not? Supreme Court to hear today – cbse, cisc board exam 2022, sc 10th, 12th offline exam cancellation petition will be heard

Will 10th and 12th board exams go offline? It could be decided in the Supreme Court today. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition today (February 23, 2022) at 2 pm on the petition seeking cancellation of the 10th and 12th class offline board examinations conducted by CBSE, CICSE and several other boards this year. On the petition filed against the offline examination, Justice A. A hearing will be held in a bench headed by M. Khanwilkar. The petition has been filed by students from 15 states across the country.

In fact, due to corona virus (COVID 19), many state boards including CBSE, CICSE are conducting 10th, 12th board exams in two terms on the basis of 50-50 percent syllabus. Term 1 exams were conducted online. At the same time, in view of the declining incidence of Covid-19, it has been decided to conduct Term 2 examinations offline. CBSE Term 2 exams will start from 26th April.

Students, on the other hand, are opposed to taking the 10th and 12th board exams in the traditional offline mode. Students and parents say that if the students study online due to a contagious disease, then why the exam cannot be done online. Some students say that their studies have not been completed in the online class, so Term 2 marks should be given on the basis of internal assessment. Petitioner’s counsel stated that the condition of Covid-19 has improved but the classes have not been completed. A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravi Kumar said, “How can an examination be conducted without completing the course.”

A bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other concerned respondents to provide an advance copy of the petition to the permanent counsel. Advocates appearing for petitioner Anubha Srivastava Sahay presented the case and requested the bench to hear the case expeditiously. The petition seeks directions to CBSE and other education boards to conduct examinations through other means. CBSE and other boards of education have proposed to conduct 10th and 12th board examinations offline.

