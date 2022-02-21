Board Examination 2022: Supreme Court agrees to hear petition seeking alternative assessment
The CJI said, “OK. Let this case go before the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar.” It may be recalled that a bench of Justice Khanwilkar had heard petitions related to the board’s examination in 2021.
The students have approached the Supreme Court to intervene against the board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards.
The present writ petition filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahay seeks directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS to pass a notification on alternative method of assessment.
The petition, filed by 10th and 12th class students from more than 15 states, seeks an alternative assessment system for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, based on the formula developed by the board and the internal examination of students.
#Board #Examination #Supreme #Court #agrees #hear #petition #seeking #alternative #assessment
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.