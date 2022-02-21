Board Examination 2022: Supreme Court agrees to hear petition seeking alternative assessment

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition seeking cancellation of Class X and XII physical examinations conducted by all state boards, CBSE and ICSE. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has granted the request for immediate listing of the writ petition. Advocate-on-record Prashant Padmanabhan referred the petition for immediate list before Chief Justice NV Ramana. The lawyer said, “This is in the context of 10th and 12th class examinations. Physical classes could not be conducted due to contagious disease.”The CJI said, “OK. Let this case go before the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar.” It may be recalled that a bench of Justice Khanwilkar had heard petitions related to the board’s examination in 2021.

The students have approached the Supreme Court to intervene against the board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards.

The present writ petition filed by Anubha Srivastava Sahay seeks directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS to pass a notification on alternative method of assessment.

The petition, filed by 10th and 12th class students from more than 15 states, seeks an alternative assessment system for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, based on the formula developed by the board and the internal examination of students.