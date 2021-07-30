Board may announce result date today

MSBHSE HSC Result 2021: 16 lakh students of Maharashtra Board are waiting for the results, in such a situation the news is coming that the board can announce the result date today.

New Delhi. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is expected to confirm the date and time of Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 announcement today (July 29). It was reported that the Maharashtra Board will declare the MSBHSE HSC or class 12th result on July 30 at 1 PM. However, neither the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad nor the state board has confirmed the date and time.

Maharashtra canceled the HSC or class 12 board exam 2021 due to the ongoing corona pandemic situation in the state. Varsha Gaikwad said that the health of the students is her priority amid the pandemic. This year around 16 lakh students had registered for the HSC Board Exam 2021.

Where can I see the results

After the declaration of results, students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the state boards- mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahahsscboard.in.

What is Valuation Policy

Since the exam was cancelled, the Maharashtra Board has carefully laid down the evaluation criteria to mark the students. As per the criteria, 40 percent weightage will be given to Pre-Board, Half Yearly, Unit Test and Internal Assessment conducted in Class 12. The average marks out of the ‘best of three’ subjects in class 10 and the remaining 30 per cent will be taken from the final result of class 11.

Unsatisfied students can give offline exam

Students who will not satisfied with their Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 can appear for the offline exam. Offline exam information will be shared after the result declaration.

Last year, the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.66 percent. This year, the state board is expected to achieve 100 per cent pass percentage as the board exams were cancelled.