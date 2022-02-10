Board Result: GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board 10th Term 1 Result Announced, Here is Direct Link, Learn Marking Scheme – gbshse goa board ssc Result 2022 Announced on gbshse.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Goa Board’s SSC results announced Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results of SSC (Class 10th) Term 1 on 10 February 2022. To check Goa SSC Term 1 Exam 2021 Scorecard (Goa Board SSC Scorecard 2022), one has to visit the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.gov.in. Username and password will be required to check the result of SSC Term 1.According to the notification issued by GBSHSE, ‘SSC Term 1 exam marks will be checked and can be downloaded from the institutional login’. Students should note that Goa SSC Term 1 Result 2021 has been officially announced but only school administrators and principals can access it using their credentials.

Important advice to students

Students who have appeared for the Goa Board’s Class 10 examination are advised to contact their respective school authorities to get their GBSHSE SSC results.

How to check GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step 1: First go to the official website of the board gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Organization’ link.

Step 3: The login page will open, enter the username and password here.

Step 4: Goa Board 10V results will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the student scorecard and get a printout.

Check out the marking scheme here

Average marks of internal examination – 10%

Goa SSC Term 1 Exam – 40%

Goa SSC Term 2 Exam – 30%

Year End Practical Examination – 20%

Total – 100%

Like CBSE, Goa Board has decided to conduct the exam in two terms. No student will be declared pass, fail, repeat or compartment in term-1. Students will be given subject wise marks in the first term. Final results will be released after Term 2 combined examination. Term 2 exams will be held in March-April.

Direct link to GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Term 1 Result 2021-22