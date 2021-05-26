Boat Carrying About 200 People Capsizes in Nigeria

KADUNA, Nigeria — A ship ferrying about 200 individuals capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi on Wednesday, mentioned a spokesman for the state’s governor. He mentioned there have been casualties, however the precise quantity was unsure.

“The boat was ferrying about 200 passengers” from the neighboring nation of Niger, mentioned Yahaya Sarki, a media aide for the governor of Kebbi.

He added: “Our bodies are nonetheless being recovered. We will’t verify the quantity for now.”

Boat accidents will not be unusual in Nigeria, which has a observe file of overcrowded vessels and poor upkeep and security. The variety of passengers on the boat Wednesday signifies that dozens of lives had been feared misplaced.

The boat capsized close to Wara, Mr. Sarki mentioned, a city on the shores of Kainji Lake, a part of the Niger River.