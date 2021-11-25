Boat going from France to Britain capsized in the English Channel, 31 people drowned

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying people traveling from France to Britain in the hope of a better life and escape from conflict and poverty capsized on Wednesday while crossing the English Channel. 31 people died in this accident. Women and children are also among those who lost their lives. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has described it as the biggest tragedy ever related to the dangerous exodus of migrants. He said it was estimated that 34 people were on the boat. Officials said 31 bodies were found, including five women and a girl. Two people have been rescued. One person is still missing. It was not immediately known which country the passengers are from.

There is an ever-increasing number of people migrating to Britain who risk their lives to travel by ferry from France by sea. A joint French-Britain search operation continued late Wednesday night to find the survivors of the accident.

Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais that four suspected smugglers were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to the boat that crashed. Later, two suspects were produced in the court, he said. The regional prosecutor launched an investigation into murder, organized illegal migration and other charges after the incident. Prosecutor Carol Etienne of the Lille Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the investigation said authorities were working to identify the victims and determine their age and nationality. He added that as more details emerge about the passengers, multiple countries could be involved in the investigation.

Darmanin said, “To see people die at sea like this is a day of great mourning for France, Europe, humanity.” He called for coordination with Britain, saying “reaction from Great Britain as well In the wake of other past incidents involving migrants, Dormanin hit out at “criminal smugglers” who put thousands of lives at risk.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a meeting of the government’s crisis committee. Darmanin and Kallis arrive at the hospital to see the survivors. The governments of both countries have not reached an agreement on the issue of stopping the exodus of migrants for a long time and both sides have accused each other of not doing enough in this regard. Johnson said he was “shocked, shocked and deeply saddened by the incident”.

He urged France to intensify efforts to stop the exodus of migrants through the English Channel, alleging that Wednesday’s incident exposed that efforts by French authorities to patrol the beaches of their territory were not enough. Huh. He reiterated that Britain wants to work with France to “break down the business model” of gangsters.

A French maritime authority spokesman said a French navy boat spotted several bodies at sea around 2 a.m. and retrieved several bodies and wounded. According to the French Maritime Agency for the Region, a French helicopter and a British helicopter also joined the search for the area, along with three French patrol boats.

