Boat Sinks In A Accident At The Coast Of Tunisia, 17 Died

The navies of Tunisia and Libya rescued many people, the accident happened after the boat’s engine caught fire.

Dhaka. At least 17 Bangladeshi migrants died after their boat capsized in the Bhudhyasagar. At the same time, more than 300 people were rescued by the navies of Tunisia and Libya. The aid organization has given information about this incident on Thursday.

According to Tunisian Red Crescent chief Mongi Slim, survivors said those who died were seated in the yacht’s storage room. Here he paid less money to smugglers than others. He suffocated when the boat’s engine caught fire. This led to his death.

In recent months there has been an increase in the influx of migrants from Libya to Europe by boat. According to Slim, there were initially about 400 migrants on board, of whom 200 were rescued by the Libyan Navy. He said Tunisia’s navy recovered 17 bodies. With this 166 other migrants were rescued. Among them were people from Bangladesh, Morocco, Egypt, Syria and Ivory Coast. The ferry started its journey on Monday night from the Jaura coast on its way to Europe. It sank in the sea after the port of Jarjis in Tunisia.