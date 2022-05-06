Bob Baffert denies Kentucky Derby cheating allegations, blames spread of ‘false narrative’



Legendary coach Bob Buffett has denied knowingly cheating to win last year’s Kentucky Derby and revealed that he is still fighting to regain the Medina Spirit victory.

Buffett received a 90-day suspension for failing Medina Spirit’s post-race drug test, and discipline was maintained before this year’s Kentucky Derby. The horse tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug.

The drug must clear a horse’s system at least 14 days before the race. Although it is less likely to affect performance, it violates any level of identification on race day. The horse was snatched and given to Mandaloun.

Buffart was denied entry to any race at Churchill Downs until mid-2023, but told ESPN a day before this year’s race that he was still fighting the verdict.

He told the outlet, “Who would have thought that an ointment – an ointment – had brought down the Kentucky Derby winner.” “That’s not right. And that’s something we’re going to do. You know, we’re going to fight hard to save that horse’s Kentucky Derby, because he … deserves to win.”

Buffett said it was “difficult” to see his name dropped from the Churchill Downs stables.

After the horse died in December, he said he was trying to fight for the horse’s legacy.

“I think the main thing is to save the legacy of the Medina spirit. That’s what I’m fighting for. And I want to fight for the sport. Legacy of the sport. The sport is a great game. It’s up and up. I think it’s clearer now than ever, Buffart said.

“I just think people are getting the wrong information, and the word needs to get out there.”

Buffett has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the victory of the Medina Spirit. He said the ointment given to the horse had a “zero effect” on his performance.

“They’re still going with a false narrative. And it takes a while to change that, in particular, you know, the biased report against me. … I’m still dealing with it,” Buffart said. “But, over time – as I said – when we can get a neutral, fair … we just need someone with common sense, fairness to hear it – and we have the information, the tests. We have everything. That’s all. Have “

Buffett’s two former horses will run in the derby – Messier and Taiba. Tim Yaktin is their coach. He has no contact with Buffett.

Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, praised the track in a statement.

“We applaud Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby for taking positive steps to help bring honesty back to the sport in the fastest two minutes,” Irby said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital. “The absence of LASIX and other drugs, suspension and support for Churchill’s Horseing Integrity and Safety Act after the infamous trainer Bob Buffett failed a drug test with Medina Spirit last year, has made ‘Run for the Roses’ even better. Lighter than that.

“If American racing and the Kentucky Derby are to remain credible as a legitimate sport and signature event, such reforms must continue and bad actors like Buffett must be held accountable at every turn. We hope the 148th Kentucky Derby is the safest we’ve ever seen.” The most beautiful. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.