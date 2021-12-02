Bob Biswas 2021 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



Bob Biswas 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Bob Biswas Movies Info:

Full Name: Bob Biswas

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Bob Biswas (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Bob Biswas Information

Release Date: 2 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Writing Credits-Sujoy Ghosh-Raj Vasant

Produced by-Saubhik Das, Sujoy Ghosh, Bonnie Jain, Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma

Cinematography by-Gairik Sarkar

Film Editing by-Yasha Ramchandani

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra

Production Design by-Rajesh Choudhary, Madhumita Sen, Ajay Sharma

Costume Design by-Jia Bhagia, Mallika Chauhan

Makeup Department-Simone Beyleveld

Production Management-Sandini Dhar, Azaz Memon

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Bhambwani Anand, Ankit Dahiya, Sandini Dhar, Sreekanta Roy, Subhadip Roy, Arjun Sen

Sound Department-Sarit Sekhar Chatterjee, Uttam Naskar, Ankita Purkayastha, Sudeepta Sadhukhan, Shishir Sarkar, Anirban Sengupta

Special Effects by-Manish Tyagi, Vishal Tyagi

Visual Effects by-Ketan Kale, Sandeep Kamal, Rahul Vishwakarma

Stunts-Alister Mazzotti, Paramjeet Singh

Camera and Electrical Department-Rusha Bose, Abhinav Chatterjee, Heeru Mondal, Monu Kumar Tiwari

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Swapnil Dandwate

Editorial Department-Rajdeep Mitra, Raja Pandey, Sanket Rajadhyaksha, Michele Ricossa

Music Department-Zain Boxwala, Clinton Cerejo, Keshav Dhar, Rene Gaikwad, Yash Kapoor , Pallavi Kedar

Script and Continuity Department-Vidur Bhagat, Riya Kulkarni

Additional Crew-Ganesh Ayare.

Storyline

Bob Biswas is an upcoming movie by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, this movie is the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. This movie is a spin-off on a fictional character named Bob Biswas from Kahaani (2012).

Bob Biswas is an upcoming movie by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, this movie is the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. This movie is a spin-off on a fictional character named Bob Biswas from Kahaani (2012).

Where to see Bob Biswas?

You can watch Bob Biswas movie online on Zee5.

Top Cast Of Bob Biswas

Actor Role In Bob Biswas Movie Abhishek Bachchan Not Known Chitrangda Singh Not Known Amar Upadhyay Not Known Maneesh Verma as Shambhu Raaj Vishwakarma as Killer Samara Tijori Not Known

Bob Biswas (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Bob Biswas Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Bob Biswas Story reviews

Screenshots: Bob Biswas Movie Trailer

Disclaimer –

GadgetClock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form. We are repeatedly explaining to you that downloading movies and live streaming from piracy websites can create problems for you. That is why we always strongly advise you to stay away from piracy websites. Legal websites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the only solutions to always watch movies.