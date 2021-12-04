Bob Biswas film review starring Abhishek Bachchan | Zee 5 film Bob Biswas review | ‘Bob Biswas’ film review – based on the killer of ‘Kahaani’ but this story is weak, Abhishek Bachchan impresses

Story

The story begins with a hospital where Bob Biswas has come out of a coma of 8 years. His wife (Chitraganda Singh) Mary and son Benny have come to take him home. Bob regains consciousness, but does not remember anything from his past life. He struggles to remember his identity. Meanwhile, she meets some police officers, where they tell her that Bob is a contract killer and must return to work. Bob asks him- ‘Why would I kill someone?’… to which he laughs and says- ‘For the money’. As Bob Biswas reminisces about his old life, he finds himself moving away from the path of morality. And this suffocates him. But the way back is not easy.

On the other hand, the drug network is spreading among the children in the city Kolkata. In the name of increasing ‘attention’ in children, a drug is being sold in a big way, which includes many big names. The whole story revolves around how the story of Bob Biswas connects with the drug mafia and how his life takes a turn.

acting

Actor Shashwat Chatterjee was seen in the role of Bob in the film Kahaani. Now that character is played by Abhishek Bachchan and he has tried his best to do justice to the character. The innocence that needed to be brought to Bob Biswas’ face has been brought by Abhishek Bachchan very well, but the director has not given his character too many shades. The character slowly starts to repeat himself. The shortcoming here is not from Abhishek Bachchan’s side, but from the author’s side. A strong actress like Chitraganda Singh has also been given a very average role, in which there is not much to do for her. Why an artist like Amar Upadhyay is in the film is beyond comprehension.

Apart from Bob Biswas, one character that attracts attention in the film is that of Kali Da, who is the king of all. Paran Bandopadhyay has done a great job in the character of Kali Da. His character feels a suspense, which grabs attention for a while.

directing

The way Bob Biswas’ character in the film ‘Kahaani’ was pitched, a film on his life was generating an interest. But writer Sujoy Ghosh and director Diya Annapurna Ghosh have not done justice to the character. Barring a few scenes, nothing in the film stirs curiosity. Many characters and endings seem incomplete. Diya Annapurna Ghosh could not bring the suspense and drama that it needed in the film. At the same time, the writing of Sujoy Ghosh has also been sluggish. He has kept the characters of the film very superficial, due to which there is no connection with anyone. At the same time, the test given in the story is also quite average.

technical side

The dialogues of the film are written by Sujoy Ghosh and Raj Vasant, which are quite average and do not leave any impression on the mind of the audience. Garrick Sarkar’s camerawork also doesn’t add much to the film. Where in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani’ Kolkata was made an important part of the film, in ‘Bob Biswas’ the city was completely forgotten. At the same time, Yasha Jaydev Ramchandani has also done an average job in favor of editing.

see or not see

If you want to see it connected with the story of Vidya Balan, then the film can leave you disappointed. There is neither strong suspense nor thrill in the film. 2 stars to Bob Biswas from Filmbeat.