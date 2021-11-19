Bob Biswas Official Trailer Release Starer by Abhishek Bachchan Chitrangada Singh watch video | Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh starrer “Bob Biswas” trailer released, watch video

Television oi-Varsha Rani

‘Bob Biswas’, a ZEE5 Original film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. The crime-drama is set in the backdrop of a love story, which depicts the double life led by contract killer, Bob Biswas.

The trailer traces the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman who comes out of a coma for a long time and does not remember any details about his past including his life and his family. . As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, leaving him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own actions versus the newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Talking about the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan said, “We had an amazing team to work on Bob Biswas. I have thoroughly enjoyed diving deep into the immersive world of Bob and creating it. It is one of the best films of all time. It is one of the best I have worked on and I hope people really enjoy the trailer and the film.”

Commenting on the trailer launch, Chitrangada Singh said, “Bob Biswas is a unique film and I am proud to be a part of it and work with the amazing team that made it. It is an interesting character and a fascinating group of people around. There is a story. The film has just the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem which is sure to entertain the audience. I am excited for people to watch the trailer and show the film on ZEE5 soon.”

Akshay Kumar became emotional after remembering his mother, shared an emotional VIDEO from the sets of Ram Setu with a broken heart

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a bound script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Watch ‘Bob Biswas’ from 3rd December 2021 on ZEE5!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed