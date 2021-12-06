Bob Dole Embodied ‘Shared Values’ in Washington
WASHINGTON – When Bob Dole was the Senate’s majority leader, Republicans and Democrats at least tried to work together, when he regularly visited Mr. Capitol on the second floor of the Capitol. He used to meet minority leader Tom Dashley in his office.
The reversal of protocol made Mr. Dashley, a newcomer to the job, gracious.
“I said, ‘Bob, I’m really humble because you insisted on coming to my office; I’m a junior, so I have to come to your office, “said Mr. Dole, a 98-year-old Democrat from South Dakota. “And he said, ‘No, I can decide when the meeting is over when I get to your office.'”
The comment was classic Bob Doll – humorous and straight to the point. And the story is reminiscent of Bob Dole’s Washington.
Mr. Dole, a Kansas Republican who overcame the poverty of the Great Depression and the severe injuries of World War II, brought his prairie values and method of foolishness to Washington when he arrived in 1961. Over the next 35 years – eight in the House, 27 in the Senate and three unsuccessful attempts to win the presidency – he worked in a city that suited his instincts as a contract maker.
It is perhaps trivial to recall and romanticize the “Eastern era” in Washington, when opposition politicians quarreled during the day and mingled with each other at night. There was a lot of bias in the Capitol during Mr. Dole’s time – some of it was as bitter as it is today.
But it is also undeniable that the atmosphere is different and the facts speak for themselves: as a member of the Senate and a Republican leader, the job he held from 1985 to 1996, Mr. Dole served from 1985 to 1996. String of bipartisan legislation, such as the Social Security Protection Bill, the American with Disability Act, and measures to amend the welfare system.
One of his proud accomplishments is working with South Dakota Liberal Democrat George McGovern to completely improve the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called Food Stamps. After the two left the Senate, they continued to work together on nutrition issues.
“People believed in working with each other and they kept their word,” said Vermont Democrat Sen. Patrick J. Lehi said in an interview on Sunday. He was predeceased by George J. Michelle Jr., the main senator before Mr. Dashley as Democratic leader, and Mr. Reminded of the close relationship between Dole.
“When George Mitchell was the leader, he used to go to Dole’s office two to three times a day, and vice versa,” he said. Lehi said. “And I remember the two of them saying the same thing to each other: ‘He never surprised me.’ You don’t see that happening today. “
Not only that, but Michelle and Mr. Dole had dedicated phone lines to their desks that allowed them to communicate directly with the touch of a button, an aide said.
The button came in handy when Republicans won a majority in November 1994. Min. Michelle, who did not seek re-election, warned Mr Dole that he was coming to his office to congratulate him. Mr. Dole sent back an instant message that he did not want Mr. Mitchell to do the humble trek, and instead Mr. Dole would go to his office, a warning that Mitchell and his team considered polite and thoughtful.
“He was working in a different era, when the idea of bipartisanship was very prevalent and politicians understood that in a democracy you have to work not only with the members of your party but also with the people on the opposite side. Said Robert Dulleck, presidential historian. “He was good at it.”
It cannot be said that Shri. The eyes lacked sharp corners or conservative thinking. Newt Gingrich, a former Republican speaker of the House who is credited with entering Washington’s era of partisan warfare, said he worked closely with Mr. Dole to cut taxes and defeat President Bill Clinton’s universal health care plan.
In an interview Sunday, Mr. Gingrich compared Mr. Dole to the current Republican leader, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, a source of contempt for Democrats.
“I think there’s a lot of parallel between Dole and McConnell,” he said. Gingrich said. “They are both Senate creatures; They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities. “
Despite their involvement, Mr. Dole could not accept Mr. Gingrich’s bomb-throwing style. When Mr. Gingrich and House Republicans refused to pass federal spending bills in 1995, forcing the government to shut down in 1995, Mr. Dole declared on the Senate floor that he had enough.
“We must end this,” said Mr. Dole. “I mean, as far as this Senate is concerned, it’s a little ridiculous.”
In Washington, Mr. Dole and his wife, Elizabeth Dole – who later became senators and ran for president themselves – were seen as a power couple, embodying the city’s institutions. Mr. Dole stood for World War II and the Greatest Generation, and for an earlier era of prestige and honor. He was the driving force behind the World War II memorial at the National Mall and was often found there greeting veterans.
“He was, in a sense, Mr. America,” said Mr. Dalek, a historian. “He came from the heartland and he stood for a kind of shared values.”
In 1996, Mr. Dole left the Senate – an organization that has served for more than a quarter of a century – to run for president. Washington was changing. Mr. Gingrich was at the peak of his power. Mr Clinton will later be indicted for his affair with one of his interns, Monica Lewinsky, which has fueled growing partisan tensions.
But when Mr. Dole, the longest-serving Republican leader in the Senate at the time, went into the chamber to deliver a speech announcing his departure, the old ways of the Capitol were still intact.
“The day he announced he was leaving the Senate, almost every Democratic senator was on the floor,” Mr. Lehi said. “Now he was going out to fight Bill Clinton. And when he had finished speaking, we all stood up and applauded. ”
Carl Hulls Contributed to the report.
