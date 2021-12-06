Bob Dole Embodied ‘Shared Values’ in Washington

WASHINGTON – When Bob Dole was the Senate’s majority leader, Republicans and Democrats at least tried to work together, when he regularly visited Mr. Capitol on the second floor of the Capitol. He used to meet minority leader Tom Dashley in his office.

The reversal of protocol made Mr. Dashley, a newcomer to the job, gracious.

“I said, ‘Bob, I’m really humble because you insisted on coming to my office; I’m a junior, so I have to come to your office, “said Mr. Dole, a 98-year-old Democrat from South Dakota. “And he said, ‘No, I can decide when the meeting is over when I get to your office.'”

The comment was classic Bob Doll – humorous and straight to the point. And the story is reminiscent of Bob Dole’s Washington.

Mr. Dole, a Kansas Republican who overcame the poverty of the Great Depression and the severe injuries of World War II, brought his prairie values ​​and method of foolishness to Washington when he arrived in 1961. Over the next 35 years – eight in the House, 27 in the Senate and three unsuccessful attempts to win the presidency – he worked in a city that suited his instincts as a contract maker.