Bob Dole Was a ‘Linchpin’ in Passing the Americans With Disabilities Act



“Presenting the question of costs does not mean that I support discrimination against persons with disabilities,” he said at a committee hearing, where he argued that the cost of the bill needs to be considered and what can be done to reduce it.

At the time the ADA was introduced, Mr. Dole was under pressure from other Republican senators to draft his own competitive disability bill, according to Maureen West, who advised him on disability issues. Testifying at the time, Mr. Dole said he supported the concept of the bill, but expressed concern that it would create an unreasonable burden on businesses and “lead to a flood of unnecessary litigation.”

But after hearing from dozens of people with disabilities, Mr. Dole, the then Senate minority leader, decided to support the ADA.

"I went out with him, he was very quiet, and he said, 'We want to get this bill done.'"

Without Mr. Dole, many advocates said, the ADA would never have passed. Or, at least, the road would have been significantly harder.

“Dole was our lynchpin for Republicans,” said former Senator Tom Harkin, a Democrat from Iowa and an MP representing the ADA, explaining that Mr. Dole often told Republicans about any issues with the bill and helped legislators reform. Bill to address those concerns. They helped sell the business on the bill by designing investments they could make to gain new customer support.

Mr Dole’s participation led to key provisions in the bill, Mr Harkin said, such as the need for accommodation to be “reasonable”, to ensure adherence to the ADA would not bankrupt the company and to help small businesses pay for the cost of housing accommodation.