Bob Fosse’s wife, Gwen Verdon, gets him due this fall

Haberman, who performed in “Bob Fosse’s Dancin'” (she was in the original workshop) and “Pippin'”, was Fosse’s assistant choreographer on the Broadway show “Big Deal”. In “Sweet Gwen,” dances that never had a formal title are named after the music: “Cool Hand Luke,” “Mexican Shuffle” and “Mexican Breakfast”, which inspired the Beyoncé video. To Haberman, that final number — with its cheerful head bobs and frisky, hip-gyrating walk — sounds the most like Verdon.

“I actually think what’s really interesting about these three pieces is that they’re so soft and sweet, and there’s no dark thing,” Haberman said. “There’s no irony.”

They too, he said, straight. And they pair more than a pose with a derby hat. In other words, Haberman is following Verdon’s lead—along with nuance and humour—generosity and playfulness. This is what made her dance so joyful. “To me, that’s why it’s so fascinating, and that’s why I hate interpretations so much now,” Haberman said of Fosse’s work, “because it’s Difficult – It has all the hard edges and no intention of it except counting and sex.”

At a rehearsal in July, Haberman broke down the movement, fine-tuning the accents and focusing, but also urged the dancers — the two men with Pazkogin — to be as comfortable as possible. “I keep saying, when we get there, it should be nothing,” Haberman said. “I mean the beauty of seeing Gwen in those videos, it’s just like Ahh. That’s just the ease. It was like Gwen’s genius. It was just easy. “

For the new suite of dances, Lynn Shankel composed and arranged music by Herb Alpert, Lalo Shiffrin and Johnny Mandel. While Haberman views the first two works as being choreographed by Fosse in terms of their apparent structure, “it doesn’t really matter in some way to me who choreographed it,” Habermann said. “Bob and Gwen – he gave her stuff, she gave her stuff.”