Bob Moore, an architect from Nashville Sound 88. died on

Nashville – Bob Moore, the architect of the Nashville Sound of the 1950s and ’60s, who played bass on thousands of popular recordings including Elvis Presley’s “Return to Sender” and Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” died in a hospital here on Sept. 22. . He was 88 years old.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Keitra Bernstein Moore, who gave no reason.

As a mainstay of the loose aggregation of first-call Nashville Sessions professionals known as the A-Team, Mr. Moore played on many historic country hits of his day, among them Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man.” “Cole Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn and “He Stop Loving Her Today” by George Jones.

were country singles, and each typified the effortless, streamlined style of play that characterized the Nashville sound.

Mister Moore, who played mainly upright bass, played Roger Miller's "King of the Road" as well as contributing to the opening figure for the bass line on "Harper Valley PTA" by Jeannie C. Riley. Both records were #1 country singles and major crossover hits, with Ms. Riley reaching the top of the pop charts in 1968.