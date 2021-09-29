Bob Moore, an architect from Nashville Sound 88. died on
Nashville – Bob Moore, the architect of the Nashville Sound of the 1950s and ’60s, who played bass on thousands of popular recordings including Elvis Presley’s “Return to Sender” and Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” died in a hospital here on Sept. 22. . He was 88 years old.
His death was confirmed by his wife, Keitra Bernstein Moore, who gave no reason.
As a mainstay of the loose aggregation of first-call Nashville Sessions professionals known as the A-Team, Mr. Moore played on many historic country hits of his day, among them Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man.” “Cole Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn and “He Stop Loving Her Today” by George Jones.
1 were country singles, and each typified the effortless, streamlined style of play that characterized the less-than-Nashville sound.
Mister Moore, who played mainly upright bass, played Roger Miller’s “King of the Road” as well as Jenny C. The skewering of Riley’s hypocrisy also contributed to the opening figure for the untamed bass line on “Harper Valley PTA”. Both records were #1 country singles and major crossover hits, with Ms. Riley reaching the top of the pop charts in 1968.
Over 40 years, Mr. Moore advanced the bass in country music from a subordinate timekeeper to an instrument capable of considerable tonal and emotional reach. Restrained and strong, his imaginative phrasing reveals a gift for seizing the dramatic moment within a recording or arrangement.
“No matter how good a musician you are technically, what really matters depends on your taste for playing,” he once said. “Many people can play hundred notes in a second; Some can play a note, and it makes for a much better record.”
Mr. Moore’s forceful, sympathetic playing transcends the boundaries of country music, incorporating many notable rockabilly as well as other pop and soul hits such as Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and Brooke Benton’s “Rainy Night in Georgia”. . record.
As session leader at Monument Records, where he worked in the late 1950s, Mr. Moore arranged recordings by Roy Orbison and others, including “Only the Lonely”, for Mr. Orbison in 1960. was a top 10 pop single. The record stalled at number 2 and could have gone on to occupy the top spot on the chart had it not been for Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry”. Mr. Moore played bass on that as well.
They had their own top 10 pop record: the mariachi-flavored instrument “Mexico” (1961), credited to Bob Moore and his orchestra. (The song was composed by Baudleaux Bryant, who with his wife Phyllis also wrote hits for Mr. Orbison and the Everly Brothers.)
In 1960 Mr. Moore and some of his fellow A-Teamers were invited to appear at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island. After a series of violent incidents in Newport, some set off by an angry crowd of out-of-show concertgoers, the festival ended prematurely and Mr. Moore was unable to perform, so he and a group Billed as the Nashville All-Stars, which included vibrophonist Gary Burton, recorded an album of instruments called “After the Riot at Newport”.
“Anyone who’s heard me play bass knows my soul,” said Mr. Moore, looking back at his career in a 2002 interview with the Art of Slap Bass website. “I am well-read, solid, thorough, determined, courageous and dependable.”
In 2007, Mr. Moore and his fellow A-team members were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville.
His son R. Stevie Moore is also a musician who has pioneered the lo-fi, or do-it-yourself movement, popularized by indie-rock artists such as Pavement and Beck.
Bobby Lois Moore was born in Nashville on November 30, 1932, and was raised by his maternal grandmother, Minnie Anderson Johnson, a widow.
When he was 9, Bobby set up a Showshine station outside the Raman Auditorium, which was then home to the Grand Ole Opry. One of his regular clients was Jack Drake, the bass player for Ernest Tubb and his Texas Troubadours; Mr. Drake became an early mentor.
Before going on tour at the age of 15, Bobby appeared in local bands as a guitarist and stand-up bassist for Minstrel Jamp and Honey. Along with future A-team guitarists Hank Garland and Grady Martin, he spent time in the band of Opry stars Paul Howard and Little Jimmy Dickens, before working with singers Red Foley and Marty Robbins.
Mr Moore’s big break came in the early 1950s, when Nashville bandleader Owen Bradley offered him steady employment with his dance orchestra. Even more auspicious, Mr. Bradley promised Mr. Moore, who was then exhausted from touring, steady work on recording sessions, that he would soon supervise as the newly established head of Decca Records’ local office.
Over the next three decades, Mr Moore would appear in the hits of Decca veterans such as Kitty Wells and Conway Twitty, as well as others such as Jim Reeves and Earl Scruggs, who recorded for other labels. He appeared in almost all of Patsy Cline’s 1960s recordings for Decca, including most of Presley’s mid-60s RCA output, including his hit “Crazy” in 1961 and “Return to Sender” released in 1962 .
A new generation of session musicians began to replace the original A-team in the early 80s, with Mr Moore pursuing other projects, including a stint with Jerry Lee Lewis’s band. An arm injury forced his premature retirement from performing at the end of that decade.
In addition to his wife and their son Stevie, Mr. Moore has a daughter, Linda Faye Moore, who is also a performing musician; two other sons, Gary and Harry; and two granddaughters.
In the early 1950s, when Mr. Bradley offered him a career as a studio musician, Mr. Moore discovered a life-changing musical fellowship as a member of the A-team.
“We were like brothers,” he said in his Art of Slap Bass interview. “We had great musical chemistry and communication.” He continued: “We loved creating our music together. We were able to emphasize our individuality and express our feelings through our music in such an effective way that the public began to recognize our individual styles.”
