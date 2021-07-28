Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’ Is in Stable Condition After ‘Heart-Related Incident’
Bob Odenkirk, star of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” series, is said to be in stable condition Wednesday night after suffering what his representatives called a “heart attack”.
Odenkirk, 58, who plays the devious main character of “Better Call Saul,” was hospitalized Tuesday after collapsing on the set of that show, which is being filmed in and around Albuquerque, NM
Representatives from Odenkirk said in a statement: “We can confirm that Bob is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac incident. He and his family would like to express their gratitude for the amazing doctors and nurses who take care of him. him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of their wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery. “
Odenkirk had previously written for “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and co-created the HBO sketch series “Mr. Show With Bob and David” before he became more widely known as unscrupulous comedic lawyer Saul Goodman in the AMC series “Breaking Bad”.
After the end of “Breaking Bad” in 2013, the character of Odenkirk was given his own prequel series, “Better Call Saul,” which traced his character’s descent from a benevolent but cutting edge lawyer named Jimmy McGill to his more suspicious character Saul Goodman.
On “Better Call Saul,” which debuted in 2015, Odenkirk received four Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series. The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” was due to debut next year.
As news of Odenkirk’s hospitalization spread, there was a surge of support for him on social media.
David Cross – who co-created and co-starred in “Mr. Show” with him – wrote on Twitter: “I’ll share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He will get out of it. “
And Bryan Cranston, the “Breaking Bad” star, wrote on Instagram that he had been “anxious all morning” about the news of Odenkirk’s collapse. “He is in the Albuquerque Hospital and receiving the medical attention he needs, but his condition is not yet publicly known,” he wrote. “Please take a moment in your day today to think of him and send positive thoughts and prayers in his own way, thank you.”
Last spring, Odenkirk starred in the revenge thriller “Nobody”, which required him to undergo several months of physical training for the lead role.
Discussing his exercise program for “Nobody,” Odenkirk said in an interview with the New York Times that he had never tried anything more intense than cardio.
“And I had never hurt my back, my knees,” Odenkirk said. “Everything is good enough, it works. It stressed me out driving to the training facility – an hour and 10 minutes, a few more days – in LA traffic, and thinking, “You’re training for a movie that’s never gonna happen, what? is wrong with you? What kind of midlife crisis are you going through? ‘ “
He continued, “But I also thought, ‘If the movie doesn’t happen, well, I’ll be in good shape. And I will have learned something about my body.
Odenkirk won Emmy Awards as a member of the editorial staff of “Saturday Night Live” and “The Ben Stiller Show”. He has also directed the comedy films “Let’s Go to Jail” and “The Solomon Brothers”, and he has starred in TV shows like “Fargo” and in films like the 2019 adaptation of “Little Women”.
