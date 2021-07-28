Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’ Is in Stable Condition After ‘Heart-Related Incident’

Bob Odenkirk, star of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” series, is said to be in stable condition Wednesday night after suffering what his representatives called a “heart attack”.

Odenkirk, 58, who plays the devious main character of “Better Call Saul,” was hospitalized Tuesday after collapsing on the set of that show, which is being filmed in and around Albuquerque, NM

Representatives from Odenkirk said in a statement: “We can confirm that Bob is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac incident. He and his family would like to express their gratitude for the amazing doctors and nurses who take care of him. him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of their wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery. “

Odenkirk had previously written for “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and co-created the HBO sketch series “Mr. Show With Bob and David” before he became more widely known as unscrupulous comedic lawyer Saul Goodman in the AMC series “Breaking Bad”.