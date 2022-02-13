Health

Bob Saget’s autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in ‘high force injuries’

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bob Saget’s autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in ‘high force injuries’
Written by admin
Bob Saget’s autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in ‘high force injuries’

Bob Saget’s autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in ‘high force injuries’

An autopsy report on the late comedian raised questions about the cause of Bob Segat’s death when Sejet suffered a head injury that was more likely to result from a traumatic injury than a normal slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.

According to a Gadget Clock report last week, Segate’s family released a statement stating that the 65-year-old comedian’s sudden death was caused by a brain hemorrhage that occurred after Segate hit his head and went to sleep, without realizing the severity of his injuries. The actor was found dead in his hotel room in Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, Jan. 9, after performing a comedy show in Orlando, Florida, Gadget Clock reports.

Beverly Hills, California - Bob Seagate and John Stamos join Bob Seagate's cool comedy hot meal presented by the Scleroderma Research Foundation on April 25, 2019 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Beverly Hills, California – Bob Seagate and John Stamos join Bob Seagate’s cool comedy hot meal presented by the Scleroderma Research Foundation on April 25, 2019 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
(Michael Talberg / Getty Images)

According to an article in the Daily Mail, health experts have weighed in on the autopsy report, questioning the comedian’s head injury and its cause.

The outlet posted an autopsy report stating that Sedget suffered multiple fractures extending to the front of the skull and along the eye socket. He was also reported to have bleeding on both sides of his brain. The Daily Mail quoted a report by a doctor as saying that the injuries at the autopsy were consistent with an injury to the skull with a baseball bat or falling 20 to 30 feet.

READ Also  COVID-19 vaccination: How nudge theory can help prevent vaccine hesitancy, build public trust

The tragic death of Bob Sedget highlights the dangers of head injuries

Gadget Clock spoke with Dr. Fred Davis, an associate chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health in New York, about recent questions surrounding the severity of Sage’s trauma.

Davis, an emergency department physician and assistant professor at Hofstra University, Long Island, NY, was not involved in the case, but told Gadget Clock on Sunday that “autopsy reports indicate that the amount of injuries is usually significant in traumatic events. It happens with high-powered injuries. “

Bob Sejet

Experts have weighed in on various media outlets that the growing belief that Sejet’s injuries came from something more than a fall. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation into Segate’s death, took to social media to address concerns.

Bob Sedget was a favorite because he played every American

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Post On his Twitter account is a link to a media interview with Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff John Miner, who was part of the investigation and discussed Sedget’s injury.

In the interview, Mina said that although the injuries were serious, there were no signs of fighting and she said, “We do not believe he was injured in anything.” Mina added that Sejet was probably hit where she hit the back of her head on a flat surface, such as on the bathroom floor. The autopsy report further stated that the comedian had tested positive for COVID, although the officer and the autopsy report did not say that COVID had a role in the comedian’s death.

READ Also  India registers 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, record 1,761 fatalities in 24 hrs-India News , GadgetClock"

Forensic scientists told Gadget Clock that investigations, such as Sage’s, are complex and involve a collaborative effort between forensic investigators, including medical examiners, law enforcement investigators, crime scene and crime lab officials, and district attorneys. They told Fox that investigative hypotheses are usually formed when a stream of proven evidence will prove or disprove the hypotheses.

Bob Sejet

Bob Sejet
(ABC / Craig Sajodin)

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Segate’s death was ruled an accidental death, with no signs of alcohol or drugs, and the case is closed.


#Bob #Sagets #autopsy #report #reveals #multiple #fractures #high #force #injuries

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Coronavirus Outbreak: With 28,472 recoveries today, highest number of cured patients reported

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment