An autopsy report on the late comedian raised questions about the cause of Bob Segat’s death when Sejet suffered a head injury that was more likely to result from a traumatic injury than a normal slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.

According to a Gadget Clock report last week, Segate’s family released a statement stating that the 65-year-old comedian’s sudden death was caused by a brain hemorrhage that occurred after Segate hit his head and went to sleep, without realizing the severity of his injuries. The actor was found dead in his hotel room in Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, Jan. 9, after performing a comedy show in Orlando, Florida, Gadget Clock reports.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, health experts have weighed in on the autopsy report, questioning the comedian’s head injury and its cause.

The outlet posted an autopsy report stating that Sedget suffered multiple fractures extending to the front of the skull and along the eye socket. He was also reported to have bleeding on both sides of his brain. The Daily Mail quoted a report by a doctor as saying that the injuries at the autopsy were consistent with an injury to the skull with a baseball bat or falling 20 to 30 feet.

Gadget Clock spoke with Dr. Fred Davis, an associate chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health in New York, about recent questions surrounding the severity of Sage’s trauma.

Davis, an emergency department physician and assistant professor at Hofstra University, Long Island, NY, was not involved in the case, but told Gadget Clock on Sunday that “autopsy reports indicate that the amount of injuries is usually significant in traumatic events. It happens with high-powered injuries. “

Experts have weighed in on various media outlets that the growing belief that Sejet’s injuries came from something more than a fall. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation into Segate’s death, took to social media to address concerns.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Post On his Twitter account is a link to a media interview with Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff John Miner, who was part of the investigation and discussed Sedget’s injury.

In the interview, Mina said that although the injuries were serious, there were no signs of fighting and she said, “We do not believe he was injured in anything.” Mina added that Sejet was probably hit where she hit the back of her head on a flat surface, such as on the bathroom floor. The autopsy report further stated that the comedian had tested positive for COVID, although the officer and the autopsy report did not say that COVID had a role in the comedian’s death.

Forensic scientists told Gadget Clock that investigations, such as Sage’s, are complex and involve a collaborative effort between forensic investigators, including medical examiners, law enforcement investigators, crime scene and crime lab officials, and district attorneys. They told Fox that investigative hypotheses are usually formed when a stream of proven evidence will prove or disprove the hypotheses.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Segate’s death was ruled an accidental death, with no signs of alcohol or drugs, and the case is closed.