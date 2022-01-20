Bob Saget’s final podcast episode with Margaret Cho drops after his death with introduction from Bill Burr



The final episode of Bob Saget’s podcast dropped earlier this week greater than every week after the comic died unexpectedly at age 65.

The actor was discovered useless in a resort room in Orlando, Fla. after a prolonged comedy present, sending shockwaves all through the nation as followers and family members mourned the loss. Earlier than he died, Saget recorded an episode of “Bob Saget’s Right here For You” with comic, actress, musician, dressmaker and writer, Margaret Cho.

Within the episode, which runs roughly an hour and fifteen minutes, Saget and Cho discuss their love of stand-up comedy, with Saget noting that he’d rediscovered his ardour for the artwork kind in latest months.

“I didn’t know I used to be going to like stand-up as a lot as I adore it,” he stated (through the New York Put up). “I haven’t liked it this a lot since I began, I believe.”

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

Saget’s feedback echo these he made throughout one in every of his final interviews earlier than his death the place he appeared on Actual Radio/WTKS-FM present “The Monsters within the Morning” present and defined how excited he was to document a brand new hour of stand-up.

“I’m not stopping. I’ve individuals go ‘you higher retire,’ however I haven’t even executed what I got here right here to do,” Saget defined on the time. “So far as directing, so far as doing a very good stand-up particular that I’m actually, actually, actually happy with, that’s what I’m working towards now. That’s why I’m on tour.”

CELEBRITIES REACT TO BOB SAGET’S DEATH

In a twist of irony, he famous on the time that comic Bill Burr informed him that he’d “higher f’ing hurry up” when it got here to doing all of the issues he needed to do at age 65. Saget’s final podcast episode was really launched by Burr, who mentioned the tragedy of his death and his podcast.

“I’ve the glory to do the intro for, sadly, Bob Saget’s final episode of his podcast, ‘Bob Saget Is Right here For You,’” a somber Burr started. “Which I believe is a superbly named podcast for him. That man actually was there for everyone. Simply really one of many funniest human beings I ever met and in addition one of many nicest. He was as humorous as he was good.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Burr added: “I’m so grateful to have met him, to have recognized him and he was simply the best man ever.”

Cho beforehand shared a tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram, noting that she needs that she didn’t have the excellence of being his final podcast episode.

“We talked about how lengthy we’d been associates and doing standup at locations like Cobb’s…it was very easy to speak to Bob,” she captioned a video clip of the interview. “I want I weren’t his final visitor and I want there have been extra to come back from him. Thanks, Bob.”