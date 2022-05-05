Bob Stoops shares strong opinion on how the NCAA ‘has really failed’



The running soap opera of the name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape is not going to disappear anytime soon, whether the coaches like it or not. Yes, in the end some kind of legislation will pass, but Bob Stupps calls the rules established by the NCAA a failure.

In the case of NIL, there is no need to re-hash what has happened in the last twelve months. But what most college instructors agree on is how the lack of rules has turned it into a wild west of college athletics. How does the NCAA expect to suddenly stop the booster effect? After all the involvement we’ve seen over the last few months, they’re not just magically disappearing.

But all this goes back to the NCAA, which was not ready or cared enough to see what the NIL would do when people realized that it could be used for purposes other than agreement with the local bar. What we’re seeing now is a huge change in how we interact with paying players, who are thus eligible to pay. But coaches are now touring the country and are annoyed at being involved in a public bidding war for a player. When everything was done under the table, at least they didn’t have to discuss it.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stupp Appeared in ‘The Rush’, A talk show hosted by Tyler McComas and Teddy Lehman and broadcast around the state of Oklahoma. During his appearance, Stupus made a point about how badly the NCAA has done law enforcement for a problem, when they make quick decisions about other cases that come across their desks.

“Bottom line, be careful what you want. It’s completely different from what we’ve used. In my opinion, we need a new leadership group. The NCAA and the way it’s done has really failed. How it applies seems very vague.Look at the Oklahoma State and their basketball programs and see what happened to them, brutal and just so wrong and so late.And then the other team, nothing happens to them.

“I’m not pointing fingers at anyone, it happens in football,” Stupas added. “I’ve been very disillusioned with the NCAA for a long, long time. Just my football years and how they apply things or not.”

Stupus then mentioned an idea that could now get traction that the NCAA had failed so badly.

“Maybe our Power Five team needs to have a new league. Those who have their own league, whatever their own – the commissioner or the governing board. You may have to keep a pay cap for each and every team. Who knows? I don’t know. Again. “I’m not living like these other people. But from a distance, it seems like no one is in control of anything now. I don’t know if it’s ever going to get better.”

Leaving the NCAA behind, former coaches and even current ones behind the scenes are not surprised to hear them talk about breaking up their own league. The lack of control by the NCAA has been brought to the fore in many events over the past few years, and things are unlikely to get any better anytime soon. Even when the NCAA decides to appoint a new president, that person will probably take a few years to fix problems in some sport.

So it is not far off that Stops will leave the NCAA to talk about some of the conferences and find their own way of controlling football. This latest example from the NIL is another issue that the NCAA has decided to drag their feet on, so they have nothing to blame but themselves.

But Bob Stupp has no idea how college football is going at the moment.

“Even the NFL has some rules, restrictions, guidelines, pay caps. Right?” Stoops added. “That’s all. And I don’t know right now if there’s any in college football.”

Bob Stupps, a fan of how the NCAA was run during this onslaught of new ideas in college football, is not safe. But it is also difficult to find someone who does not agree with him.