Bob Vila Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What’s Bob Vila’s Net Worth?

Bob Vila is an American house enchancment specialist who has a web value of $70 million. Bob Vila is greatest often called the host of “This Previous Home” and “Bob Vila’s House Once more.” He has additionally had a profitable profession producing different tv reveals and writing books on the subjects of house renovation.

It was in 1979 when he bought a internet hosting place at “This Previous Home” which made him the face of house enchancment throughout the US. After spending 10 years with this system, he then served because the host of different comparable broadcasts together with “Bob Vila’s House Once more,” a weekly-syndicated house enchancment program which was identified merely as “Bob Vila” from 2005 onwards. Vila additionally made appearances as himself in numerous episodes of the lengthy working ABC sit com “House Enchancment,” in addition to within the 1993 comedy spoof “Scorching Photographs! Half Deux.”

What’s extra, his rising reputation has led to greater than 25 books which embody Bob Vila appearances on the writer byline. Among the many most notable titles he has penned are This Previous Home: Restoring, Rehabilitating and Renovation an Older Home, Bob Vila’s Information to Shopping for Your Dream Home, in addition to the sequence Bob Vila’s Guides to Historic Houses of America, which covers 5 completely different US areas. OVer his profession Vila has been nominated for seven Daytime Emmy Awards.

Early Life

Vila was born on June 20, 1946 in Miami, Florida. His household is Cuban-American and he was raised in Miami in a house that his father had constructed by hand. Vila attended Miami Jackson Excessive College after which went on to check journalism on the College of Florida. After graduating together with his bachelor’s diploma, he served as a volunteer within the Peace Corps in Panama from 1971 to 1973.

Profession

After his time within the Peace Corps, Vila started restoring properties. In acquired the “Heritage Home of 1978” Award by Higher Houses and Gardens recognizing his restoration of a Victorian Italianate home in Newton, Massachusetts. After receiving the award, he was employed because the host of “This Previous Home” in 1979. On the present, he appeared alongside carpenter Norm Abram. Together with Abram, he renovated numerous homes for the present till he determined to go away this system in 1989 after a disagreement arose concerning his involvement with numerous endorsements outdoors of the present. He was changed by Steve Thomas following his departure from the present.

After leaving “This Previous Home,” Vila grew to become a spokesman for “Sears” department shops. He appeared in numerous Sears commercials selling the Craftsman instruments model. He then determined to return to tv in 1990 when he began hosted the brand new present, “Bob Vila’s House Once more.” The present aired weekly and centered on house enchancment. The present ran for sixteen seasons in syndication earlier than being cancelled on account of declining rankings, although it nonetheless airs reruns. In 2006, Vila additionally parted methods with Sears after there was a dispute between him and the corporate.

All through his profession, Vila additionally appeared on numerous episodes of the comedy “House Enchancment” starring Tim Allen. He would seem on Allen’s fictional present “Device Time” as himself. He additionally made a cameo look within the 1993 comedy spoof “Scorching Photographs! Half Deux.” He has additionally appeared on the House Purchasing Community quite a lot of instances in an effort to promote a spread of tolls beneath his personal identify model which he based in 2016.

Different tv productions that Vila has created embody “Information to Historic Houses of America,” a present airing in two-hour segments that characteristic properties from the 4 main areas of the US. A number of the most well-known properties that appeared on the present embody Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, Ellwood Home, the Dana-Thomas Home by Frank Lloyd Wright, and Hammond-Harwood Home in Maryland. He additionally created the present “In Search of Palladio,” a 3-half, six-hour examine of the work of the 16th century architect Andrea Palladio. Moreover, he created “Restore America,” which consists of fifty one-hour segments that discover historic preservation and constructing restoration in every of the fifty U.S. states. The present was broadcast on HGTV from 1999 to 2000.

Along with his work on tv, Vila has written over two dozen books. A few of his titles embody “This Previous Home: Restoring, Rehabilitating, and Renovating an Older Home,” “Bob Vila’s Information to Shopping for Your Dream Home,” and “Bob Vila’s Guides to Historic Houses of America.”

Private Life

Bob has been married to documentary filmmaker/producer/professor Diana Barrett since 1975. They’ve three kids collectively.

Actual Property

Bob and Diana personal a number of properties in the US. Their major house is a waterfront mansion in Palm Seashore, Florida. Based mostly on comparable gross sales, the Vila’s Palm Seashore property is value $30-40 million. He has at instances served on Palm Seashore’s Architectural Fee.

Bob and Diana additionally personal a waterfront house in Chilmark, Massachusetts. They purchased this property in 2001 for $4.6 million. Right now this house is value $15-20 million.