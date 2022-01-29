Bobby Deol Became DJ For One Night In Delhi Night Club But Upset People As He Played Only His Film Songs

Bobby Deol is still teased by his friends as ‘DJ Wale Bobby Mera Gaana Baja Do’ because he had to become a DJ in a Delhi nightclub.

Bollywood’s famous actor Bobby Deol celebrated his 53rd birthday on the previous day. On the special occasion of his birthday, the actor received many congratulations from his family members and Bollywood actors as well as fans. Bobby Deol made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Barsaat’, which also proved to be quite a hit. But his career was full of ups and downs. There was a time when Bobby Deol had to become a DJ in a nightclub in Delhi. But there he troubled people by playing the songs of his own film ‘Gupta’.

Troubled by Bobby Deol, people started asking him for money back. This incident related to the actor happened in the year 2016. At that time Bobby Deol had gone to a nightclub as a guest. But as a DJ, he only played songs from his own film ‘Gupta’. The guests were upset about these songs of Bobby Deol, they started feeling that the DJ had spoiled their party.

Bobby Deol also spoke to Huffington Post regarding this matter. He had told about this, “I was practically duped. Some friends had approached me to take me to a nightclub and promoted as I am going to be a DJ. Although he told me this too, but assured me that I would not need to play the song.

Talking about this, Bobby Deol further said, “I did not know anything about DJing. It is a very complicated job, not everyone can do it. So I went there and thought I would have some fun and come back, but the whole thing turned upside down. People joked a lot. My friend still teases me by saying, ‘DJ Wale Bobby Mera Gaan Baja Do’.

Bobby Deol reached the set without underwear: There is also a funny anecdote related to the actor that once he reached the set without underwear for shooting. This anecdote related to him was narrated by his father Dharmendra. Actually, Bobby Deol was very young at that time and he had to play Dharmendra’s childhood character in a film. He said, “Bobby was dressed in a strange dress, but the strap had come there without underwear.”