Bobby Deol Birthday Special Actor Once Went On Set Without Underwear For Shooting Dharmendra Reveals About It

Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Bobby Deol was working as a child actor in a film, but he reached there without underwear for its shooting.

Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Bollywood’s famous actor Bobby Deol has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Today is his 53rd birthday and on this special occasion, he is getting many congratulations from the family as well as the artists and fans. Bobby Deol made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Barsaat’, in which actress Twinkle Khanna played the lead role with him. But very few people know that he also acted as a child actor in a film. Bobby Deol played the childhood character of Dharmendra in that film.

The surprising thing is that Bobby Deol had reached the shooting of that film without wearing underwear. This thing related to the actor was revealed by his father Dharmendra himself on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Sharing a funny anecdote related to his son on the stage of Bigg Boss, Dharmendra wrote, “I remembered an anecdote.”

Talking about this, Dharmendra further said, “I wanted a boy for my childhood role, so I had convinced Bobby anyway. He was small, he was dressed in a special dress, the strap came without tights. So he got shot by doing that dress like this.” Let us tell you that in the film ‘Dharma Veer’ Bobby Deol played the character of Dharmendra’s childhood.

Only 6 hit films in a career of 27 years: Bobby Deol’s debut film ‘Barsaat’ rocked Hindi cinema. For this he was also awarded the Best Debut Award. But after that the graph of his career gradually went down. His hit films include ‘Gupta’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Humraj’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

‘Race 3’ gave flight to career: Bobby Deol had told in one of his interviews that due to lack of work, he started staying at home. Seeing him at home, his children also started asking why Papa stays at home. But Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ played a very important role in bringing life to his career. Along with his character in ‘Race 3’, his acting was also well-liked.

The actor rocked on OTT too: Bobby Deol also got a chance to work on the OTT platform. He played the lead role in ‘Class of 83’ and MX Player series ‘Ashram’ released on Netflix in 2020. The actor’s performance in both was well-liked.