Bobby Deol first time talk about depression failure and nepotism in film industry. Bobby Deol talks about depression failure and nepotism in film industry

Entertainment

2 days ago
Papa is a legend, I used to work all the time - Bobby Deol

Papa is a legend, I used to work all the time – Bobby Deol

He further says that if I did not get so much love in my first film, I would not have got work easily. I gave many hits and then chose the wrong films. Then I didn’t get the job. If seen like this, Papa is a legend. So that’s how I used to work all the time. I believe that in every industry a father cannot help but fail at his son.

Depression for 3 years - Bobby Deol

Depression for 3 years – Bobby Deol

Regarding the bad phase of his career, Bobby Deol shared that for 3 years I was lost in my sorrows in depression. Then I helped myself and got out of it. Your family can support you for the rest of your life, but they cannot stand you up and send you to work. I started believing in myself again.

My family is very sad to see me like this - Bobby Deol

My family is very sad to see me like this – Bobby Deol

It pains me to know that my family is deeply saddened to see me like this. Then I convinced myself and said that I have to prepare myself again for those fans who want to see me in films. I started living positive. It was difficult for me then and still is today.

I'm better now than I was 15

I’m better now than I was 15

Right now people appreciate my work today but it is always difficult for an actor. He further says that I have seen many ups and downs in life. I understand myself better now than I did in the first 15 years. Let us tell you that soon Bobby Deol will be seen in a special role in big films like Apne 2, Animal.

