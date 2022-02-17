Bobby Deol had to struggle in the industry despite having father like Dharmendra and brother like Sunny actor himself revealed

Entertainment

22 seconds ago
Recently, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has given an interview, in which he told that even after having a film background, he has to work hard in the industry.

Actor Bobby Deol has made a strong comeback in the industry through the OTT platform. This time the actor’s image is opposite to that of Chocolate Boy. Boli is now all set to play the role of ‘Dagar’ in the web series ‘Love Hostel’. She is very excited to play this character.

Recently Bobby Deol has given an interview to Indian Express. In which he told that this role is not the same as he used to play earlier. He said, ‘I am getting an opportunity to play a character which is very different from anything that has been given to me. As an actor, I am trying to do a variety of characters. Which I have never been offered before.

When asked about his character in ‘Love Hostel’, he said, “I keep reading my scripts, my lines, and I just start feeling them. Once you understand those lines, you start playing with them. I think that’s how I approach my work’.

In a recent Instagram post, Bobby depicted ‘Dagar’ as a man who turns a story into a nightmare. Regarding this, he said, ‘I think for every actor, every day is a story as well as a nightmare. You never know how your career progresses, which is why the future is always uncertain in this field. Hence, actors are always on their toes. He always tries to do his best.

Let us tell you, Bobby Deol has worked in many films in his career so far. While some have been successful at the box office, many have failed miserably. When asked about her journey so far, she said, “I think everyone wants to change a lot in their journey. I come from a very different environment and I feel like I have taken a long time to learn and make the right decisions in my career. But I have always tried to focus.

‘Until you’ve lost a lot, you don’t understand what focus really means. And when you do that, you understand the importance of working hard every day.

During the same interview, he also told that even after being Dharmendra’s son and Sunny Deol’s brother, he had to struggle a lot in the industry. He said ‘Despite being the son and brother of a big actor of the industry, I had no choice’.

Bobby Deol further said, ‘It has been a fight to get work again. By now the whole world has understood that even though I come from a filmy background, I had to work hard to get a good job. I am working hard and trying to get good work. Also I am proving myself with my talent. I hope my work speaks’.


