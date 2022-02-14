Bobby Deol Vikrant Massey Sanya Malhotra Love Hostel Trailer Release. , Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra’s Love Hostel trailer released

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The trailer of the much awaited drama ‘Love Hostel’ has been released on ZEE5. Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra & Gaurav Verma and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of Drishyam Films Production, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from 25 February 2022.

The trailer takes you straight into the volatile world of ‘Love Hostel’ where a star-crossed couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra) are fighting against all odds for the sake of love. Written and directed by Shankar Raman, ‘Love Hostel’ is a story of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to devastation and bloodshed. With families turning against them and a ruthless mercenary (played by Bobby Deol) who is behind their lives, will love break this young couple’s spirits or will they be able to experience their fairytale ending?

Bobby Deol said, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideology and anyone who goes against it has to face his wrath. He is a cruel mercenary. The way the character was written, he I loved it, it’s unlike any character I’ve played before. Since this character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to get comfortable with playing Dagar, but I’m glad we worked on it. Work done.”

Sanya Malhotra shared, “Love Hostel was a unique journey that helped me push my limits and go deeper with the character. Our director, Shankar sir has been the driving force and he has given a deep insight to his actors and characters. With understanding has taken the film to a really high level. It was a wonderful and thrilling journey and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Ashu and Jyoti.”

Vikrant Massey said, ‘Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It is a film that is about a couple running away from forces beyond their control along with romance. We had an incredible cast and crew that made this film possible even in the toughest of times.”Watch ‘Love Hostel’ from 25 February 2022 exclusively on ZEE5!

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 17:15 [IST]