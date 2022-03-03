Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story

There was a time when Bobby’s films flopped one after the other. Due to which he started living in depression.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is seen in Love Hostel on Zee5. Earlier, he has also worked in the web series Ashram. His character and acting were very much liked by the audience in the ashram. His character in Love Hostel is also a bit different. He is playing a negative role in this film. This film of Abhay Deol can put four moons in his career again. But there was a time when Bobby’s films flopped one after the other.

In the year 2018, Bobby Deol made a comeback in Race 3 and Housefull 4. But both the films could not do well at the box office. After that he was very sad. In a conversation with Spotboye, Bobby Deol himself told that he was living in depression for three whole years.

The actor told that during this time he recognized himself. In this period, he became his own support and he learned to trust himself. He said that family can be your support, but in this time you have to help yourself.

Bobby told that when he started his career, people liked him a lot and he used to get a lot of work. He said that if he had not found love in the first film, he would not have got that much work. Bobby said that he gave back to back hits. He stopped getting work just after choosing the wrong films.

Can’t get movies because of papa: Bobby Deol also talked about nepotism. Bobby says that he did not get work after giving flop films, which shows that he cannot always get work because of his father. The actor says that he has seen many ups and downs in his life, due to which he has become a good person.