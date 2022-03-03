Entertainment

Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story
Written by admin
Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story

Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story

Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story

There was a time when Bobby’s films flopped one after the other. Due to which he started living in depression.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is seen in Love Hostel on Zee5. Earlier, he has also worked in the web series Ashram. His character and acting were very much liked by the audience in the ashram. His character in Love Hostel is also a bit different. He is playing a negative role in this film. This film of Abhay Deol can put four moons in his career again. But there was a time when Bobby’s films flopped one after the other.

In the year 2018, Bobby Deol made a comeback in Race 3 and Housefull 4. But both the films could not do well at the box office. After that he was very sad. In a conversation with Spotboye, Bobby Deol himself told that he was living in depression for three whole years.

The actor told that during this time he recognized himself. In this period, he became his own support and he learned to trust himself. He said that family can be your support, but in this time you have to help yourself.

Bobby told that when he started his career, people liked him a lot and he used to get a lot of work. He said that if he had not found love in the first film, he would not have got that much work. Bobby said that he gave back to back hits. He stopped getting work just after choosing the wrong films.

READ Also  Hope (and Ian McKellen) lured me to the UK. Was it worth the risk?

Can’t get movies because of papa: Bobby Deol also talked about nepotism. Bobby says that he did not get work after giving flop films, which shows that he cannot always get work because of his father. The actor says that he has seen many ups and downs in his life, due to which he has become a good person.


#Bobby #Deol #depression #films #flopped #struggled #years #told #story

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The Kapil Sharma Show Saif Ali Khan Video: Saif Ali Khan angry with Kapil Sharma, expressed anger after seeing the show's green room, watch the video Saif Ali Khan with his displeasure

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment