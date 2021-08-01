Bobby Finke’s Big Finish in the Olympics Surprises Himself, and His Rivals

TOKYO – Even Bobby Finke didn’t know he could swim that fast.

But his incredible ability to find second gear in the pool – especially in the last 50 meters of a long-distance race – resulted in two surprise gold medals at these Olympics for Finke, a 21-year-old long-distance swimmer from of Tampa, Florida. .

Finke, a first-time Olympian, won the men’s 800-meter freestyle on Thursday. On Sunday he won the 1500 freestyle. Seemingly out of nowhere, the performances left everyone – his opponents, his coaches, even Finke himself – a little stunned.

“I didn’t know I had these swims in me,” Finke said with a smile on Sunday. “When I noticed during the 800 foreplay that I was still with the guys, I was just trying to ride the wave and have fun.”