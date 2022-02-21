Bobby Hull no longer connected to Blackhawks as team ambassador



Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hall is no longer serving as the Chicago Blackhawks’ team ambassador.

Hull has played for Chicago for 15 years, collecting 604 goals and 549 assists. He was named ambassador to the Blackhawks at a 2008 ceremony with fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita.

The Blackhawks said Monday they are redefining the role of party ambassador after Mikita died in 2018 and Tony Esposito died in August.

“When it comes to Bobby, in particular, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he would retire from any official team role,” the team said in a statement.

Hull, 83, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, and his No. 9 sweater was retired by the Blackhawks that same year. While Hall is a star player, he has faced a number of troublesome episodes off the ice over the years.

Hull was convicted in 1986 of assaulting a police officer who was involved in a feud with his then-wife, Deborah. Battery charges were also brought against her, but Deborah told authorities she did not want to testify against her husband, a charge dropped against a state. The attorney told the Chicago Tribune.

Hal’s second wife, Joan, accused him of abuse during an interview with ESPN for a 2002 show.

A Russian newspaper reported in 1998 that Hull had said that Adolf Hitler had “some good ideas.” Hull denied the allegations, calling them “false and defamatory.”