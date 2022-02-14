Bobby Moynihan Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Bobby Moynihan’s Net Worth?

Bobby Moynihan is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Moynihan is best known for being a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” (2008–2017), and he has played Alex Riley on the CBS sitcom “Me, Myself & I” (2017–2018) and Jayden Kwapis on NBC’s “Mr. Mayor” (2021–present). Bobby has more than 140 acting credits to his name, including the films “Adult Beginners” (2014), “Staten Island Summer” (2015), and “Sisters” (2015) and the television series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (2018–2019) and “Miracle Workers” (2021).

Moynihan has lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as “Monsters University” (2013), “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016), “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (2017), “The Awesomes” (2013–2015), “Chozen” (2014), “We Bare Bears” (2015–2019), “Nature Cat” (2015–present), “DuckTales” (2017–2021), “Star Wars Resistance” (2018–2020), “Loafy” (2020), and “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” (2022). He created, wrote, directed, and executive produced “Loafy,” and he co-wrote and produced “The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special” (2017) and directed three episodes of “UCB Comedy Originals” (2007). Bobby also wrote for “UCB Comedy Originals,” and he created and wrote the web series “The Side Car” (2012–2013).

Early Life

Bobby Moynihan was born Robert Michael Moynihan Jr. on January 31, 1977, in Eastchester, New York. He is the son of Irene and Robert Moynihan Sr. After graduating from Eastchester High School, Bobby earned a theatre degree from the University of Connecticut.

Career

Moynihan often performed with the NYU sketch group Derrick Comedy, and he appeared in several of their internet videos as well as their 2009 film “Mystery Team.” He made his television debut as a doorman in a 1996 episode of “Homicide: Life on the Street,” followed by his first film, “Nine the Hard Way,” in 1999. Bobby then appeared in the film “Economics 101” (2002) and in “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” sketches (2006–2008). In 2008, he appeared in the web series “The Line” (2008), which was directed by Seth Meyers and starred Jason Sudeikis and Bill Hader, and a few months later, he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Moynihan stayed on the show until 2017 and was known for recurring characters like Drunk Uncle, Riblet, and Anthony Crispino as well as impersonations of Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Danny DeVito, Guy Fieri, George Lucas, Rosie O’Donnell, and Snooki. He has appeared in more than 190 episodes of “SNL” as well as four episodes of “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday.”

In 2009, Bobby appeared in the Ricky Gervais film “The Invention of Lying,” and the following year, he co-starred with Kristen Bell in “When in Rome.” In 2012, he guest-starred on “Happy Endings,” “30 Rock,” “Girls,” and “Portlandia” and appeared in the films “Revenge for Jolly!” and “The Brass Teapot.” In 2013, Moynihan voiced Chet Alexander in “Monsters University,” which grossed $743.6 million at the box office, and he had a cameo as a male cheerleader in “Grown Ups 2” and co-starred with Vince Vaughn in “Delivery Man.” That year he also guest-starred on “Sesame Street” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” and in 2014, he voiced the title role on the FXX series “Chozen” and appeared in the films “Adult Beginners,” “Bread and Butter,” and “Annie.” In 2015, Bobby co-starred with “SNL” alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Parnell in “Sisters” and played Skootch in “Staten Island Summer,” which was written by “SNL” head writer/”Weekend Update ” anchor Colin Jost. Also in 2015, he appeared in “Slow Learners” and “Ted 2,” had a voice cameo as Forgetter Bobby in “Inside Out,” and began voicing Hal on the PBS Kids series “Nature Cat.”

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

From 2015 to 2019, Moynihan voiced Panda on the Cartoon Network’s “We Bare Bears,” and he reprised his role in 2020’s “We Bare Bears: The Movie.” He appeared in the films “Brother Nature” (2016), “The Book of Henry” (2017), and “Killing Gunther” (2017), and he voiced Mel the pug in 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets” and 2019’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Both installments were massive hits, with “The Secret Life of Pets” bringing in $875.5 million at the box office and the sequel grossing $430.1 million. From 2017 to 2021, Bobby voiced Louie on “DuckTales,” and he played the lead role of Alex Riley on the sitcom “Me, Myself & I” from 2017 to 2018. He had a recurring role as Fran Dodd on Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” from 2018 to 2019, and he voiced Orka on “Star Wars Resistance” from 2018 to 2020. Moynihan created the 2020 animated series “Loafy,” and he voiced the title character, a “weed-dealing manatee who runs a drug empire.” In 2021, he appeared in the film “Flora & Ulysses,” voiced Paul Revere in “America: The Motion Picture,” and landed the role of Jayden Kwapis on “Mr. Mayor,” which also stars Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. In 2022, Bobby began voicing Tweedle Don’t on the Disney Junior series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.”

Personal Life

Bobby married Broadway actress Brynn O’Malley on August 13, 2016. They welcomed a daughter in July 2017. Moynihan is a huge fan of the Muppets, and in 2017, he hosted the live stage show “The Muppets Take the Bowl” at the Hollywood Bowl. He said of the honor, “This is a dream come true. I have been a fan of the Muppets my entire life and to be part of this live show is mind blowing.”

Awards and Nominations

Moynihan won a September Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Melinda’s Wish” at the 2020 IndieX Film Festival, and he earned a Best Actor nomination for “Bread and Butter” at the 2015 Naperville Independent Film Festival. Bobby and his “DuckTales” castmates received two Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series, winning the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award in 2018.