Bobby Witt Jr hits 1st MLB homer; leads Brad Keller, Royals over Cardinals



Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first Major League home run, Brad Keller hit a shutout in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Witt joined for a single homer in the second inning. Award-winning Rookie has extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

“I thought it was a double interval,” Witt said. “I should have hit the first pitch that was right in the middle. Either way, it’s always better to get the first one out.”

Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice. MJ Melendez got one hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivers had a career-high four of 15 Royals hits.

Keller (1-2) allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings, three walks and two strikeouts. He allowed one baseman in every innings except the sixth, but never more than one until the seventh.

“Whenever the boys got up, I went down and tried to make the pitch,” Keller said. “My fastball command wasn’t as good as it could have been, but being able to get out on the slider was great for me today.”

Whit Dakota was knocked out by Hudson (2-2), hitting 417 feet in a 0-1 change to the Bleachers in the left center.

Witt climbed to fourth place without any outs and runners and entered the field in a double game that scored one run.

Hudson left after leading the Royals 2-0 to give Nicki Lopez a leadoff walk in seventh place. Olivers had an RBI problem and Andrew Benentendy, Whitt Maryfield, Witt and Michael Taylor also had RBIs in the innings.

Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said: “I was really happy to see us get a chance at the start (an innings of five runs in the seventh) and it slipped through our fingers.” “Brad was fantastic. It probably wasn’t his sharpest thing, but he was really good.”

Tyler O’Neill’s single in the eighth has been The Cards run.

Transactions

Cardinal SS Edmundo Sosa, along with three members of the cardinal medical staff and a club house attendant, tested positive for COVID-19. Sosa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Instructor’s room

Cardinals: M Yadina of C. Yadiyar was scratched by non-covid illness. Manager Oliver Marmal was confident he would return to the lineup on Wednesday. Molina was replaced by Andrew Nijner in the starting lineup.

Royals: 1B Carlos Santana scratched late with pain in right ankle. His place in the lineup was taken by Ryan O’Harn.

Coming next

The Cardinals and Royals will conclude their two-match series with a contest on Wednesday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 pm, but the weather forecast led to a change. The Cardinals will send RHP Adam Wainwright (2-3, 4.00 ERA) to the hill. The Royals will face LHP Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50 ERA).