Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding on Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course a few days later.

The women are Alyssa Ross, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gamma, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at Ripon’s Spring Creek Country Club, about 25 miles south of Stockton, Northern California.

On Tuesday, a Country Club employee spotted a car in the Stanislas River and contacted the Ripon Police Department. Investigators agreed with Ross and Gamma’s description of the missing person’s vehicle, the department said.

The vehicle was recovered from the river and their bodies were found inside, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation. Authorities did not say whether they suspected foul play.

In Sacramento, ABC10 reported that both women’s families called police after they tried unsuccessfully to contact them on their cell phones.

Alyssa Rose’s father, Falinithaba Ross, told the news outlet, “I called every two hours to see if their phone was charged. No one caught up.”