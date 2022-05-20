Body of California woman murdered nearly 18 years ago found in shallow grave



The physique of a lacking California woman who was killed nearly 18 years ago was found in a shallow grave earlier this month, prosecutors mentioned Wednesday.

Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, then 48, and an Oakland resident, went lacking on Thanksgiving Day 2004. She and her boyfriend, Eric Mora, have been final seen getting in a automotive in West Auckland to go to their mom’s house in San Francisco. Vacation, Alameda County District Legal professional Nancy E. O’Malley mentioned in a information launch Wednesday.

Mora shortly grew to become suspicious of his disappearance.

Regardless of not discovering Alonzo’s physique, detectives have been gathering details about what occurred to him for 2 years, the place they’re investigating, authorities mentioned.

Alonzo’s stays have been found on Could 4, when a crew working on the Oakland Military base found a human physique wrapped in tarps in a shallow grave. Police and prosecutors, in addition to one of her kids, have been referred to as to the scene.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Workplace carried out an post-mortem and confirmed that they have been Alonzo.

Mora was convicted of murdering Alonzo in 2007 and convicted of second-degree homicide in March 2012. He was sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

The judgment of the appellate court docket was later quashed.

In March 2016, he confessed to the homicide and supplied a normal location of the place he had disposed of the physique however authorities’ “intensive” search nonetheless failed to seek out Alonzo, prosecutors mentioned.

He was ultimately sentenced to 11 years in jail that yr.

Deputy District Legal professional Daniel London, who’s prosecuting the case, mentioned in a press release: “The District Legal professional’s Workplace fought arduous for justice for the Linder household. It was an extended approach to get right here and the household was caught with us.” .

“We have been lastly relieved to seek out Linda so the household may bury her correctly,” he mentioned. “For a lot of years, Eric Mora denied killing Linda till he confessed in 2016. Let Linda lastly be at peace.”