Body Of Danish Siddiqui Mutilated By Taliban Have Multiple Wounds

Kabul. Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was assassinated by the Taliban on 16 July. Now officials say that he was murdered in a brutal manner. His body was found in a badly mutilated condition. He was assassinated in Spin Boldak, a town in Afghanistan bordering Pakistan. He was with the Afghan Special Forces at the time of the assassination.

Preliminary photographs of him at the scene suggest that he had multiple bruises on his body. The body was first handed over to the Red Cross and taken to a hospital in Kandahar. During that time the body was badly mutilated. This claim has been made by two Indian and two Afghan health officers present there.

According to media reports, photographs provided by existing Indian officers and Afghan health officers in Afghanistan have been studied. It has come to the fore that Danish’s body was badly mutilated. An Indian officer says that Danish had more than a dozen bullet marks on his body. Along with this, there were tire marks on the face and chest.

According to a health officer present in Kandahar, Danish’s body had reached the city’s main hospital at 8 pm. During that time there was a jacket written on his body. But it was becoming difficult to recognize his face. During this, he could not understand that so much cruelty had been done to the dead body of Danish.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has categorically denied any cruelty to Danish’s body. It says clear messages have been sent to Taliban fighters to treat any dead body with respect and hand it over to local elders or the Red Cross.