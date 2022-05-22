Body of girl who fell into a river in Ste-Adèle found: Quebec provincial police – Montreal

Body of girl who fell into a river in Ste-Adèle discovered: Quebec provincial police – Montreal
Quebec provincial police say the physique of a teenage girl who fell into a river in Ste-Adèle, Que. two weeks in the past was discovered Sunday morning.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers had been referred to as round 9 a.m. Sunday after a native noticed a physique in the the Rivière du Nord.
Police recovered the physique and later confirmed it was the girl that went lacking on Could 12.
The teenage sufferer, whose id has not been made public, was standing on rocks with three different individuals underneath a bridge when she allegedly slipped and fell into the water.
Rescue groups had been deployed, together with a dive group, firefighters and a helicopter.
Authorities say they’re attempting to find out the circumstances surrounding the loss of life.
— With information from the Canadian Press
