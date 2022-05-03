Body of missing teen Kevin Poole who tried to save girlfriend found



The body of a missing 15-year-old boy who was swept away after he jumped into the Mississippi River to save his girlfriend last month was recovered on Monday, the teen’s family confirmed.

Kevin Poole and two other girls had been missing since they were pulled underwater in the river near Crescent Park in New Orleans on April 23, according to WWL-TV.

Poole’s body was recovered around 11:15 a.m., and was later identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, the teen’s mother said.

Poole was with his 14-year-old girlfriend Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Ally Wilson and their 5-year-old brother when Brandy slipped on a piling and fell into the river near Crescent City Connection Bridge, family members have said.

Poole and Ally dove into the ripping current to save Brandy, but both were pulled underwater. The two sisters have not been seen since. The 5-year-old ran to get help, the outlet said.

According to the girls’ father, the evening they were swept away was the first time that they had been allowed to leave the house alone, he told WWL-TV.

Poole jumped into the river his girlfriend Brandy Wilson fell into the water and slipped below the surface. Angela Chaulk/Facebook;Courtesy of Family

After searching 93 miles of the river, The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the children.

Local agencies like the New Orleans Police Department and private dive businesses have continued to search for the children.

Family members of the children held a vigil on the levee Monday, Nola.com reported.