Body of missing University of Minnesota student found in Mississippi River



Twelve days after the disappearance of Minnesota University honors student Austin Retarth, native authorities made an announcement Friday that his physique had been found in the Mississippi River.

The University of Minnesota Police Division introduced Friday on its Fb web page that, in addition to the Minnesota Bureau of Prison Enchantment, they’re canceling their missing particular person alert for 19-year-old Retarth. It comes after the Ramsay County Medical Examiner’s Workplace recognized a person who was found lifeless in the Mississippi River two days in the past Wednesday as the identical missing honors engineering student.

In response to the businesses, there was no indication of a foul play in the investigation’s choice.

Retarth, standing about 6-foot-2, weighing 160 kilos and described as having blonde hair, was final seen alive on Could 8 in the East River Street and Franklin Avenue space of ​​Minneapolis.

The trigger of his dying was not instantly identified.

FOX 9 Minneapolis beforehand reported that {the teenager} was enrolled in the Faculty of Science and Engineering. He’s mentioned to have made the record of deans in the autumn of 2021.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that his Instagram account says he’s a member of the 2025 college class.