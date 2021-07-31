Body of Reuters Photographer Was Mutilated in Taliban Custody, Officials Say

NEW DELHI – The body of Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photojournalist who was killed in Afghanistan this month, was severely mutilated while in Taliban custody, officials said this week.

The revelation comes as the fighting in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has waged an aggressive military offensive since the United States withdrew nearly all of its troops, has grown increasingly brutal as peace talks have stalled.

Mr Siddiqui, 38, an Indian national who has taken some of South Asia’s most memorable news photographs in recent years, was killed on the morning of July 16, when Afghan commandos he had accompanied to Spin Boldak, a border district recently captured by the Taliban, has been ambushed. The first photographs of the scene showed Mr. Siddiqui’s body with multiple injuries but completely intact.

But that same evening, when the body was handed over to the Red Cross and transferred to a hospital in the southern city of Kandahar, it was severely mutilated, according to two Indian officials and two Afghan health officials. The mutilation was reported by an Indian website, Newslaundry, in the days following Mr. Siddiqui’s murder.