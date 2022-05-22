Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in Woodland Park, New Jersey reservoir found



WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) — The physique of a youngster who disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been found.

Woodland Park Police say the physique of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Nice Notch Reservoir.

A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with pals.

The teen’s id has not but been launched.

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey instructor has stored an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

EMBED >Extra Information Movies <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> It solely takes 5 minutes to listen to how beloved and revered Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Center Faculty.

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra New Jersey information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo