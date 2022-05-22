Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in Woodland Park, New Jersey reservoir found
Woodland Park Police say the physique of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Nice Notch Reservoir.
A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with pals.
The teen’s id has not but been launched.
