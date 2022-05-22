World

Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in Woodland Park, New Jersey reservoir found

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in Woodland Park, New Jersey reservoir found
Written by admin
Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in Woodland Park, New Jersey reservoir found

Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in Woodland Park, New Jersey reservoir found

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) — The physique of a youngster who disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been found.

Woodland Park Police say the physique of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Nice Notch Reservoir.

A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with pals.

The teen’s id has not but been launched.

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey instructor has stored an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

EMBED >Extra Information Movies

It solely takes 5 minutes to listen to how beloved and revered Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Center Faculty.

———-
* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered
* Extra New Jersey information
* Ship us a information tip
* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts
* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Body #teen #disappeared #swimming #Woodland #Park #Jersey #reservoir

READ Also  Donald Johnson, Rakell Hampton Arrested in 61-Year-Old Woman’s Killing – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment