Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dead at 44: reports

14 seconds ago
Cedric Macmillan, a world-class bodybuilder and former U.S. Army trainer at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, died earlier this week, according to multiple reports. He was 44 years old.

Generation Iron and RXmascall both reported Macmillan’s death. According to Generation Iron, Macmillan suffered a heart attack while working on a treadmill.

Cedric Macmillan performs at the Arnold Classic Men's Bodybuilding Open on March 19, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia.

(Queen Rooney / Getty Images)

“Cedric, a truly great bodybuilder and one of the most entertaining on the stage, will be remembered for his generosity towards his fans. He devoted his time and energy to connectivity and inspiration, fully aware of his height as a bodybuilding icon,” Wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Cedric was an American hero who was proud to be an American and to serve his country in our armed forces. We will never forget his service to our country.

Gary Brown, former NFL running back and coach, dies at 52

From left, Max Charles, Cedric Macmillan and Sergio Oliva Jr. compete at the Arnold Sports Festival March 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Frank Janowski / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

“A devoted family man, Cedric was a bodybuilder and a pure inspiration to people.”

Fellow bodybuilder Kai Green also paid tribute to Macmillan on his Instagram account.

এইcedricmcmillan was a father, a friend, a contestant, a man in a uniform, a man in many hats who always knew how to make other people laugh and everyone around him. Feels like family, “he wrote on Tuesday.

READ Also  Michael Irvin on Dwayne Haskins' death: 'Hate that his time got cut short'

Macmillan won the Arnold Classic in 2017 and finished sixth in the Arnold Classic Columbus in 2020.

Arnold Schwarzenegger interviews Cedric Macmillan after winning the Macmillan Arnold Classic on March 4, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio.

(Frank Janowski / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

In November, Macmillan talked about heart and respiratory problems caused by Covid-19. He told Generation Iron that he had been placed on life support. He was optimistic about returning to the competitive bodybuilding scene.


