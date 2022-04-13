Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dead at 44: reports



Cedric Macmillan, a world-class bodybuilder and former U.S. Army trainer at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, died earlier this week, according to multiple reports. He was 44 years old.

Generation Iron and RXmascall both reported Macmillan’s death. According to Generation Iron, Macmillan suffered a heart attack while working on a treadmill.

“Cedric, a truly great bodybuilder and one of the most entertaining on the stage, will be remembered for his generosity towards his fans. He devoted his time and energy to connectivity and inspiration, fully aware of his height as a bodybuilding icon,” Wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Cedric was an American hero who was proud to be an American and to serve his country in our armed forces. We will never forget his service to our country.

“A devoted family man, Cedric was a bodybuilder and a pure inspiration to people.”

Fellow bodybuilder Kai Green also paid tribute to Macmillan on his Instagram account.

"@cedricmcmillan was a father, a friend, a contestant, a man in a uniform, a man in many hats who always knew how to make other people laugh and everyone around him. Feels like family," he wrote on Tuesday.

Macmillan won the Arnold Classic in 2017 and finished sixth in the Arnold Classic Columbus in 2020.

In November, Macmillan talked about heart and respiratory problems caused by Covid-19. He told Generation Iron that he had been placed on life support. He was optimistic about returning to the competitive bodybuilding scene.