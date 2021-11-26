Entertainment

Bodyguard Shera says Antim Dialogue in front of Salman Khan, Video viral! Seeing Salman Khan, Shera killed the dialogue of ‘Antim’, such was the reaction of Megastar!

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bodyguard Shera says Antim Dialogue in front of Salman Khan, Video viral! Seeing Salman Khan, Shera killed the dialogue of ‘Antim’, such was the reaction of Megastar!
Written by admin
Bodyguard Shera says Antim Dialogue in front of Salman Khan, Video viral! Seeing Salman Khan, Shera killed the dialogue of ‘Antim’, such was the reaction of Megastar!

Bodyguard Shera says Antim Dialogue in front of Salman Khan, Video viral! Seeing Salman Khan, Shera killed the dialogue of ‘Antim’, such was the reaction of Megastar!

On the big screen from 26 November

On the big screen from 26 November

Salman Khan and Shera are very close and are always together. The film is all set to explode on the big screen from November 26. Salman Khan had recently said about this character that .. fans will like it.

have danced

have danced

This character looked the best alone so we didn’t have anyone with him. The only place where he has danced is ‘Bhai Ka Birthday’. Apart from this, he said that this is not a character like Dabang at all.

workfront

workfront

Let us tell you that watching Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma clash in this film is going to be a very different experience. On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan.

Be a part of loveyatri

Be a part of loveyatri

Apart from this, he is going to be seen doing a great cameo in Pathan. Aayush Sharma had earlier been a part of the film Loveyatri and his career debuted with that film.

will give a gift

will give a gift

Let us tell you that Salman Khan will definitely give a different gift to his fans in this film. You watch this video of Shera and Salman Khan..

#Bodyguard #Shera #Antim #Dialogue #front #Salman #Khan #Video #viral #Salman #Khan #Shera #killed #dialogue #Antim #reaction #Megastar

READ Also  Why do you keep lipstick in the bag if you have gone out with makeup on; Amitabh Bachchan asked a question to Hema Malini and got such an answer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment