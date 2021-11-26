Bodyguard Shera was seen making strange gestures behind Salman Khan! BHaiJaan caught the cunning; reacted like this

A video of superstar Salman Khan has surfaced on social media, in which he is seen with his bodyguard Shera. In the video, Shera is seen standing right behind Salman Khan. During this, Bodyguard Shera is seen speaking behind Salman Khan in a blazing dialogue of his film ‘Antim’. Bodyguard Shera says – ‘Jin din this sardar ki hategi na sabki phategi’, this dialogue Shera speaks with his finger pointing towards him.

Then a voice comes from behind the camera- ‘Tu to gaya, tera toh kaam ho gaya son’. Then Shera repeats that dialogue again. ‘The day this Sardar will not be removed, everyone will be torn apart. Today this Sardar is gone. On hearing this, Salman turns his eyes back and says – earlier it had pointed towards itself, didn’t it? On this, Shera clarifies and says- ‘No-no, the owner did this, this Sardar.’ On hearing this, Salman Khan says- ‘Aaj toh ye gaya’.

Let me tell you, Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim’ has been released. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Aayush Sharma. John Abraham’s film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ has also been released opposite this film. In such a situation, the fans of both Salman and John are very excited. It is believed that both the action films will give a tough competition to each other.

It is going to be very interesting to see whose coin now runs at the box office, whether it is Salman Khan or John Abraham. According to reports, John’s film has done a business of Rs 3 crore on the opening day. At the same time, it is being said about Salman Khan’s film last that the film can earn 6 to 7 crores on the first day.

Let us tell you, these two stars did a film together in the year 2006 – Babul. John and Salman’s friendship became very deep during this film. Salman Khan started liking John’s company so much that Salman had initiated this friendship. But then during this time the relationship between both of them went awry. Know what was the whole matter.